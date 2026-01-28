Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has completed the final close of its inaugural co-investment fund, Mubadala Capital Co-Investment Fund (MCCF I), at $554 million. This final close significantly exceeded the fund’s $400 million target and followed an increase in its initial $500 million hard cap to accommodate additional investor demand.

MCCF I raised capital from a diverse and global base of institutional investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with commitments from asset managers, financial institutions, endowments, and family offices.

The fund focuses on direct private equity co-investments alongside premier, established sponsors. It targets high-quality businesses in sectors such as financial services, healthcare services, software, media & entertainment, and education.

The successful close underscores Mubadala Capital’s ability to source proprietary opportunities through its global network and institutional underwriting capabilities, creating a distinct advantage across market cycles. The fund's oversubscription reflects strong investor demand for – and confidence in – this differentiated model.

Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions, said: "This milestone reflects the confidence our partners place in our ability to source and execute compelling opportunities, and validates our differentiated approach to co-investing. The momentum we've seen gives us confidence as we continue expanding our third-party platform and deploying capital into high-quality opportunities alongside the world's leading sponsors."

MCCF I sits within the Mubadala Capital Solutions platform, which provides institutional investors with access to private markets through proprietary co-investments and partnerships with leading asset managers across both primary and secondary strategies. The platform also offers separately managed accounts tailored to meet specific investor mandates.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises and administers for clients and limited partners over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships. A subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm.

Mubadala Capital's wholly owned businesses invest across multiple asset classes and geographies, including private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, and other alternative investments. Additionally, Mubadala Capital maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships in private wealth, credit, insurance and real estate, amongst other areas.

Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 professionals across 5 offices – Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio de Janeiro – and serves as a partner of choice to institutional and private investors seeking differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.

