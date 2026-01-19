Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company dedicated to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, announced today that its subsidiary, Bioventure Healthcare, has succeeded in securing European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification after passing rigorous on-site inspections.

The certification reaffirms Bioventure Healthcare’s compliance with some of the most rigorous pharmaceutical quality and safety standards, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier of trusted medicines. The UAE-based facility is among a limited number of manufacturers in the country that are EU GMP certified, a key requirement for enabling pharmaceutical product export to the European Union.

EU GMP certification affirms Bioventure Healthcare’s commitment to high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing, demonstrating adherence to the European Union’s rigorous standards that ensure the safety, effectiveness, and consistency of medicines. The achievement not only ensures continued access to international markets but also paves the way for accelerated global expansion, in line with Mubadala Bio’s mission to deliver better health, closer for all.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio said: “This certification reinforces Bioventure Healthcare’s capabilities in delivering advanced, high-quality pharmaceutical products. It also reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to strengthening healthcare resilience and advancing local capabilities in the sector.”

Hamad Al Marzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, commented: “Securing EU GMP certification reflects our commitment to delivering better health, closer for all. It not only reinforces our ability to expand our global footprint and build trust in our products worldwide but also strengthens our role as a trusted partner in the life sciences sector.”

Bioventure Healthcare is the region’s largest manufacturer of soft gel capsules for pharmaceutical products, operating a cutting-edge 23,000 square-meter facility with an annual production capacity of 1.5 billion capsules. The facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities, blister and bottle packaging lines, no-fill detection systems, serialization with track-and-trace, as well as a comprehensive quality control and microbiology laboratory. These state-of-the-art features ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability, and compliance, reinforcing Bioventure Healthcare’s position as a leading partner in meeting the growing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical and supplement products in the region.

Securing EU GMP certification reflects Mubadala Bio’s long-term strategy to establish itself as a leader in global pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution, supporting the nation’s ambition to build an industry that meets the highest quality standards and delivers innovative health solutions.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae