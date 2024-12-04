Unique chance to design official 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis t-shirt and caps in special creative competitions for students only

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open set to take place from February 1-8

ABU DHABI, UAE – Children throughout Abu Dhabi have the chance to experience the magic of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as part of its Schools Program, which makes a welcome return for the hugely popular WTA-500 event, scheduled to take place from February 1-8 at International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

The 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Schools Program engaged more than 17,500 children with 25 educational events hosted at schools across Abu Dhabi, offering insights into top level, professional women’s tennis through expert guest speakers, and engaging youngsters through a series of fun and exciting initiatives.

For 2025, the program includes engaging 50 schools for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Assembly and inviting all schools in Abu Dhabi to organize official school trips to the tournament, where students will have a chance to participate in tennis clinics, meet the players and enjoy a range of fun, tennis-themed activities at the village.

Leading up to the tournament, students can show off their creative skills by participating in two special creative competitions as well as signing up for the chance to become ball kids and support the players on-court throughout the third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Students are invited to showcase their creativity by designing Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open-themed t-shirts. This is a fun opportunity for the youth of Abu Dhabi to showcase their artistic skills with a design celebrating the tournament and reflecting what tennis means to them.

The best design will win money-can’t-buy, behind-the-scenes experiences such as the opportunity to meet some of the world’s leading female players, including top-ranked stars Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia, who both recently announced their participation.

These competitions encourage creative self-expression and provide young artists with a platform to see their designs receive widespread recognition. Sign up here for more details.

Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tournament Director, said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Schools Program is designed to inspire and engage young tennis fans across Abu Dhabi.

“We’re thrilled to offer students a hands-on experience with our tennis themed competitions and the chance to become part of the action through the Ball Kids Program. We invite all students to join us in making the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open an unforgettable event for everyone.”

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Ball Kids Program, where Abu Dhabi’s tennis-mad youth can experience the thrill of being courtside, supporting professional players during the matches, is also returning once again for the 2025 tournament.

To sign up to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Schools Program, fill out the Participation Form.