MUAB is a multi-solution startup that is empowering individuals to be business owners, open virtual companies, increase their income, ease the buying and selling processes, and reduce costs.

MUAB is introducing new, flexible, and innovative ways to increase and create income for individuals and employees. Muab is based in the USA and the UAE and is raising $2M with the help of the Idea to Product program.

The Idea to Product program is aimed at early and pre-seed startups that are looking for funding, business expertise, and mentorship to launch and get established successfully.

Almarwah Abobakr, founder and CEO of MUAB, is a graduate with First class honors in information systems, track business computing & E-commerce. Project manager, and has been working on idea development since 2018.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “FasterCapital’s team is glad to be working with the innovative and professional team at MUAB and we are looking forward for supporting the startup in closing its preseed round.”