Saudi Arabia: MRM MENAT, a leading integrated digital and customer experience agency - part of the Middle East Communications Network (MCN), has appointed Warren Davey as General Manager of MRM KSA.

With over 27 years of international experience in commercial growth and brand transformation, Warren brings a rare blend of deep regional understanding and a global strategic outlook.

In Saudi Arabia, he has led integrated marketing strategies across sectors including tourism, culture, education, entertainment - driving stronger audience engagement, brand visibility, and long-term impact.

Previously, Davey held senior leadership roles at McCann Erickson Worldgroup across Europe and the Americas, managing global accounts including UPS, American Airlines, and TUI Travel, while building high-performing teams and expanding integrated capabilities.

Known for its strategic depth and creatively led, data-driven approach, MRM continues to solidify its presence in the Kingdom as a trusted digital consultancy and full-service partner to leading brands and institutions across Saudi Arabia.

Spearheaded by Karim Slim, CEO of MRM MENAT, the agency operates at the intersection of creativity, technology, data, and strategy, offering a unique combination of capabilities that help clients unlock business transformation and growth, deepen customer relationships, and deliver long-term impact. With end-to-end integration across consulting, content, CRM, commerce, and performance, MRM provides seamless, insight-led solutions that bridge strategy and execution.

Trusted by some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential institutions, MRM continues to empower both public and private sector leaders in transforming their marketing and customer experience strategies to align with the bold ambitions of Vision 2030.

“We recognise the scale, pace, and ambition of change underway in Saudi Arabia, and understand what it takes for brands to grow in a strategically evolving market,” said Karim Slim, CEO of MRM MENAT. “Our role at MRM is to partner with our clients to build strong, lasting connections with long-term value. Warren’s appointment strengthens our commitment to the Kingdom and brings onboard a leader who knows the market deeply and can help take our clients into the future.”

“Joining MRM at this pivotal time is an opportunity to contribute to a market that’s setting new global benchmarks in innovation and growth,” said Warren Davey, General Manager, MRM KSA. “With deep local experience and a global lens, I’ve seen how insight-led, integrated marketing can drive meaningful impact. MRM’s unique combination of digital consultancy, creativity, data, and technology allows us to help clients scale with purpose and build enduring brand value in an ever-evolving landscape.”

About MRM

MRM is a modern relationship marketing agency dedicated to building enduring brand relationships. MRM’s specialised capabilities help grow relationship lifetime value and span CRM, Customer Experience, Consultancy Services and Commerce with data and martech at the core. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way to enable greater collaboration, creative effectiveness, and pure speed to market. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG), with 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth/McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global.

With approximately 2,000 employees across 11 markets, MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talent can thrive, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2023–2025), awarded as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, and winning Agency Network of the Year 2024 by Campaign Middle East.