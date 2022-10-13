Property maintenance services provider, mplus, has appointed Hussein Ghaddar as customer development manager and Harshika Kishore as assistant call centre manager. Ghaddar and Kishore will focus on enhancing the customer experience provided by mplus and further positioning the organisation as a preferred maintenance services provider across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ghaddar joins the mplus team with over 15 years of experience in customer experience and service roles across the UAE, MENA & Turkey. With vast expertise in the management of call centres, Ghaddar will further develop and implement key customer service management strategies to further improve mplus’ customer service offering. He will focus on developing customer-centric frameworks across the customer experience team that align with the company’s strategy to provide a best-in-class end-to-end customer experience.

In recent months, mplus has reduced the call-out charges for some of its most popular services, providing better value for new and existing customers. The property maintenance provider has also launched a number of new services to enhance its offering, including the installation of modern flyscreens. Ghaddar will continue to build on these latest steps, using his experience in team building, development and succession that has seen him lead highly-commended customer service teams in his previous roles. Through analysis of customer data and metrics, he will ensure mplus maintains a strong customer focus and will also aid in the ongoing improvement of the mplus UAE app to enhance the overall customer experience.

To further strengthen mplus’ strategy and improve customer happiness, Kishore will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of mplus’ 24/7 customer service centre. Kishore’s experience in leading and training call centre teams will facilitate the implementation of mplus’ strategies for improved levels of customer service excellence and educating teams on mplus’ numerous maintenance service offerings.

Robert Dougliss, head of operations at mplus, commented on the recent appointments of Ghaddar and Kishore: “Our aim at mplus is to provide exceptional customer service, not only outstanding property maintenance services. We are confident with the addition of both Hussein and Harshika, we will be able to further elevate the level of customer service our clients receive and continue to grow as the go-to maintenance service provider for all residential and commercial properties across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Both Hussein and Harshika will work in unison to enhance our call centre teams and develop and execute strategies that align with our continuous improvement objectives.”

Ghaddar said: “Harshika and I are thrilled to join the mplus team and work together to exceed customer happiness expectations. There is already a strong team in place and I look forward to working alongside everyone to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.”

Ghaddar is KMPG Six Sigma Green Belt certified, and holds a Bachelor of Marketing & MIS, and Kishore holds a Bachelor of Business Administration.