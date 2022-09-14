Riyadh | Saudi Arabia: In the honorable presence of His Excellency, Eng.Mansour bin Hilal AlMushaiti Vice Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and Mr. Sumanta Roy, Vice President & Regional Head, TCS Middle East, Africa, and Mediterranean, The Ministry of Water, Agriculture and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding. This was the first agreement between both the parties with a vision to benefit from the company’s expertise across multiple industry verticals. The company’s expertise locally and globally in the field of Agriculture will aid to improve the sustainability of food production, reduce gas emissions, and use solutions based on artificial intelligence to detect pests and diseases and improve the quality of crops.

Dr. Abdullhameed Aleliwi, General Director of IT & Digital Transformation in MEWA explained that the signing of the memorandum comes in line with ministry’s digital transformation strategy for the next four years and in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This agreement is envisioning collaboration between Government and private sectors in the fields of modern and emerging technologies such as Internet of things, augmented reality, remote sensing and artificial intelligence, in addition to the application of best practices and global standards in the field of e-government and also raising Digital infrastructure capabilities.

Subsequently, Mr. Sudhir Sridharan, the Regional Director of the Tata Consultancy Services, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expressed the importance of this agreement for the company, as the strategic cooperation between the two parties in the areas of digital infrastructure and striving to establish applied agricultural models and transfer knowledge between farmers to form an effective agricultural community thus developing the capacity of the farmer to use modern agricultural methods based on digital, which leads to the advancement of society and the country and achieves the general national goals of sustainability.

Over the past 50 years, Tata Consultancy services has partnered with many of the world's largest companies, providing a full range of services and solutions for business, technology, engineering, and consultancy. Being part of the Tata Group, which is the largest multinational business group in India, Tata Consulting has more than 600,000 best trained consultants, distributed around the world in 46 countries.

