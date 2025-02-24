Mott MacDonald has successfully registered as a Class A Environmental Consultancy with the National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) in Saudi Arabia, a public body concerned with preserving and protecting the Kingdom's environment and sustaining its resources

Mott MacDonald is among the few global firms registered with the NCEC, demonstrating its aspiration to collaborate with local authorities and contribute to a greener future for the Kingdom.

Mott MacDonald is committed to playing a vital role in Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development, which is a primary focus of Saudi Vision 2030. The registration enhances opportunities to provide environmental consultancy services for public and private sector clients while creating benefits for local communities.

Going beyond compliance with local environmental regulations and standards, the registration also enables Mott MacDonald to prepare and submit environmental and social impact assessments, conduct environmental audits, develop environmental management plans, prepare environmental reports and provide consultations.

Commenting on the achievement and its impact, Rick Hopper, managing director for Mott MacDonald in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said, “The NCEC registration is a step forward in ensuring that our environmental and sustainability experts, including our talented team in Riyadh, can deliver customised solutions and lasting value for clients, residents and the environment.’’

Mott MacDonald brings over three decades of global expertise in identifying and shaping environmental solutions that deliver last benefits and improve risk management, in addition to a successful portfolio of projects across the Middle East. Its in-house tools and solutions can improve climate risk management, enrich biodiversity, and provide quantitative insights on environmental impacts.

