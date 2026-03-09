Jeddah – Motion Motors, the authorized dealer of the Chinese automotive brand SOUEAST in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia, has officially inaugurated the brand’s first showroom in Jeddah. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Muntaser Abu Al Hasan, Automotive General Manager of Motion Motors, along with company partners, representatives of SOUEAST Motors International, a number of customers, automotive media professionals, and social media influencers.

This inauguration comes as part of Motion Motors’ strategic plan to strengthen the brand’s footprint in the Saudi market and expand its network in one of the Kingdom’s largest and most significant automotive markets. The company selected King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah as the location of the new showroom due to its prime and easily accessible location, as well as its status as a vibrant commercial hub home to numerous major brands. The move reflects the company’s commitment to establishing a presence at a strategic point that ensures convenient access and delivers a premium customer experience aligned with the aspirations of clients in the Western Region.

Mr. Muntaser Abu Al Hasan, Automotive General Manager of Motion Motors, emphasized that the showroom’s opening marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, noting that Jeddah is one of the Kingdom’s most prominent automotive markets. He stated:“The opening of the first SOUEAST showroom in Jeddah represents an important strategic milestone for Motion Motors and the first step in our expansion journey across the Western Region. Jeddah is a key and dynamic automotive market, and our presence here reflects our confidence in the growing demand for high-quality vehicles that offer strong competitive value. This inauguration embodies our commitment to delivering a comprehensive customer experience built on professionalism, transparency, and world-class after-sales service standards.”

Modern Design and Spacious Layout

The new showroom has been designed in line with SOUEAST’s latest global brand identity standards, offering visitors a modern and integrated experience. It features spacious display areas, a dedicated vehicle delivery zone, and informative sections that allow customers to explore the brand’s technologies and specifications up close.

Spanning 1,185 square meters, the facility is among the largest SOUEAST showrooms in the region, enabling the company to showcase the full lineup of models within an elegant environment that reflects the brand’s identity and quality.

Diverse Lineup Led by the Hybrid S08DM

The showroom will feature all SOUEAST models currently available in the Saudi market, catering to a wide range of customer segments. Leading the lineup is the hybrid S08DM, which was launched in the Saudi market last February and represents a significant step toward offering more efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

The General Manager noted that the company targets families, young customers, and professionals seeking vehicles that combine attractive design, advanced technology, high safety standards, and reasonable operating costs. He affirmed that the brand delivers a balanced mix of performance, efficiency, modern design, and competitive pricing, providing customers with genuine value.

After-Sales Services as a Strategic Priority

Abu Al Hasan stressed that the customer journey does not end with the vehicle purchase—it begins there. He highlighted that the company has established a fully equipped service center with the latest technologies, a trained and certified technical team, continuous availability of spare parts, competitive warranty programs, and flexible maintenance packages.

“Our goal is to build long-term relationships based on trust and commitment through service quality, prompt response, and transparent dealings,” he stated.

Future Strategy to Enhance Consumer Confidence

Regarding the company’s strategy to strengthen consumer confidence in the SOUEAST brand, Mr. Muntaser Abu Al Hasan explained that Motion Motors adopts a practical approach focused on offering high-quality products with competitive specifications tailored to the local market, alongside full transparency in offers and pricing.

The company also places strong emphasis on enhancing the after-sales experience and providing test drive opportunities that allow customers to explore and evaluate the vehicles firsthand. In addition, Motion Motors maintains continuous and effective communication with customers across various channels.

“Trust is built through actions, not promises—and this is the approach we follow every day,” he added.

Expansion Plans and Future Vision

In closing, Mr. Abu Al Hasan revealed that the company has a well-studied expansion plan covering several cities in the Western Region during the next phase, aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence and facilitating customer access to its products and services.

He noted that the Saudi automotive market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which has enhanced economic diversification and competitiveness. He expressed optimism that demand for high-efficiency, technologically advanced vehicles particularly in the hybrid and energy-efficient segments—will continue to rise.

He concluded by inviting customers in the Western Region to visit the new showroom, explore SOUEAST models up close, and experience the company’s service standards, affirming:

“We promise our customers that we will always remain close to them, delivering real value and an experience worthy of their trust.”