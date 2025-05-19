Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Moscow City Tourism Committee is continuing its Middle East tour with the latest stop in Saudi Arabia designed to reinforce its commitment to long-term partnerships in the region and deepen engagement with Saudi travelers.

Saudi travelers are showing growing interest in international destinations, making the Kingdom an increasingly important outbound tourism market. Recognizing that, and keen to build on long-standing ties with the Kingdom, the Moscow City Tourism Committee delegation came to Riyadh and Jeddah to promote cultural exchange and position Moscow as a leading destination for Saudis.

Tourism between Saudi Arabia and Moscow has seen remarkable growth. In 2024, 52,400 Saudi nationals visited Moscow, a substantial increase from 9,300 in 2023, a rise of 5.7 times. The introduction of an e-visa regime and increased promotional activities have played a role in raising awareness and facilitating travel.

Meetings held in the capital brought together Saudi Arabian tourism stakeholders and Moscow tourism officials to explore collaboration opportunities. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with efforts to build international cultural partnerships and knowledge exchange.

Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in Moscow reflects the city’s rising profile as a destination that blends rich history, vibrant culture, and modern attractions. In the first quarter of 2025, Moscow welcomed 9.9 thousand visitors from Saudi Arabia – it’s a 1.5-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Since e-visa launch in August 2023, more than 80,000 visas have been issued to date, establishing Saudi Arabia as the second-largest e-visa recepient. We are committed to strengthening tourism ties, expanding cultural exchange, and improving accessibility through initiatives such as the e-visa. We look forward to welcoming even more Saudi visitors and ensuring their experience in Moscow is seamless, memorable, and enriching.”

Moscow offers a mix of heritage, modern infrastructure, and year-round cultural programming, making it an ideal destination for Saudi travellers. The city is also well-equipped to welcome Muslim visitors, with many hotels offering halal dining options, prayer facilities, and services aligned with Islamic standards. A dedicated Muslim-friendly guide lists recommended accommodations and over 30 halal-friendly restaurants across the city.

This summer, Moscow will host a series of cultural festivals designed to offer engaging and family-friendly experiences. The Gardens and Flowers Festival will transform public spaces with large-scale floral installations. Theatre Boulevard 2025 will bring open-air performances to the city’s streets and squares. The Moscow Mansions programme will open historic estates to the public. The Moscow Jazz Festival will feature performances by global artists, and Chess Boulevard will invite residents and tourists alike to take part in outdoor tournaments and exhibitions.

These events are part of Moscow’s broader effort to create culturally rich, accessible, and welcoming experiences tailored to visitors from the region.

