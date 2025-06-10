Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced a strategic agreement with OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), the global leader in Information Management solutions. The agreement empowers Moro Hub to resell OpenText’s comprehensive portfolio of AI-enabled solutions and services across the UAE, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031 Vision.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub will offer public and private sector organizations access to OpenText’s best-in-class technologies, including solutions for Content Services, Digital Experience, Security, and advanced Analytics. These offerings will enable customers to modernize operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and meet the growing demands of a digitally connected world.

“We are excited to work with OpenText, a global leader in information management, to enhance our portfolio and extend even greater value to our customers. This agreement not only strengthens our service offering but also contributes directly to the UAE’s smart infrastructure development, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, security, and sustainability,” said Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

With AI adoption in the Middle East expected to contribute over $320 billion to the regional economy by 2030 (PwC), this partnership positions Moro Hub and OpenText at the forefront of innovation, enabling the delivery of secure, intelligent, and scalable services to businesses and government entities.

“This partnership between OpenText and Moro Hub reflects our shared vision to empower organizations in the UAE to drive innovation through AI-powered technologies. Together, we aim to support national digital transformation efforts and deliver secure, intelligent solutions that enable future-ready operations. Moro Hub is a key digital transformation enabler in the UAE, and we are proud to collaborate with them to help customers modernize and achieve better outcomes,” said Harald Adams, Sales Vice President of Emerging Markets at OpenText.

Moro Hub’s state-of-the-art data centers—the first in the world to be fully powered by solar energy—align with the UAE’s sustainability and innovation goals. Combined with OpenText’s leadership in Information Management, this partnership is set to revolutionize the way businesses in the region leverage technology to achieve operational excellence and digital resilience.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.