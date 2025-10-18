Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) to strengthen collaboration in digital transformation, smart solutions, and data-driven healthcare innovation.

The partnership was signed between Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA and HE Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, held from 13–17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“At Moro Hub, we are committed to empowering government entities with transformative digital solutions that leverage the power of data, cloud, AI, and IoT. Our collaboration with DCAS represents a significant step forward in enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient emergency medical services that align with Dubai’s digital future and sustainability goals,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

Through this new MoU, Moro Hub and DCAS will explore future collaboration across key strategic areas, including colocation and cloud hosting services, IoT and smart cities solutions, cybersecurity services, managed and professional services, as well as advanced technologies and digital solutions, aiming to drive innovation and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency healthcare services in Dubai.

“Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services continuously seeks to adopt innovative technologies that enhance our readiness and service quality. Partnering with Moro Hub will allow us to integrate advanced digital capabilities, streamline emergency operations, and ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery to our community,” said HE Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

This partnership will enable Moro Hub and DCAS to jointly develop and implement initiatives that enhance digital infrastructure, improve data integration, and strengthen cybersecurity measures. By harnessing emerging technologies, the collaboration aims to optimize operational performance, enhance emergency response times, and contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest and happiest city.