Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Technology-led automotive services company Morni and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) have announced a wide-ranging agreement designed to offer support to Al Rahji Takaful’s clients throughout the life of their Motor insurance policies.

The agreement stipulates that Morni will provide the following services to all Al Rajhi Takaful’s comprehensive policyholders (Wafi Comprehensive) via its industry-leading technology platform and partnerships:

Zero-Cash Claims Management – this third-party administration offer simplifies registration, processing and completion of claims; uses market insights to optimize performance and operations; and manage the interface between Al Rajhi Takaful and auto repair suppliers

Morni Auction – featuring Morni's proprietary online auction tool, this will increase the safety of damaged vehicles and Al Rajhi Takaful's financial return

Morni Workshop – vehicle repairs at a Morni state-of-the art auto services workshop

End of Vehicle Life Services – using Morni's state-of-the-art facility to provide environmentally sound approaches to dismantling vehicles, and recycling/reusing parts

“Al Rajhi Takaful is building on its leadership position in the insurance industry through this agreement. By offering its clients a suite of our technology-led solutions, they are helping individuals and organizations manage all their automotive Insurance needs and accidents or vehicle failure services,” said Shehail Al-Shehail, Morni managing director

“Our partnership with Morni maps perfectly to our vision of reinventing the insurance for the kingdom, in this case through sector-leading technological solutions. It will add great value to our clients in many areas, by simplifying and maximizing the efficiency of the claims process,” said Ahmed Alkanani, Chief Motor Officer.

Founded in 2015, Morni is a technology-first company devoted to transforming the automotive services sector and making it more sustainable, in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Its constellation of solutions helps individuals and organizations manage all their automotive needs – from buying and driving, to selling and scrapping. The company has delivered its services to more than 400,000 customers in Saudi Arabia, including more than 1.2 million annual subscribers. Currently, more than 30 insurance and car rental companies use Morni’s services. All of this supports the goals for auto services included in Vision 2030, and delivered by the Ministry of Transport and the Financial Sector Development Program. This includes accident reduction and increased insurance coverage.

Al Rajhi Takaful Company is one of the leading companies in the insurance sector and provides various insurance solutions that include all products for individuals and Corporate. by delivering protection for its clients through reliable, affordable, innovative solutions that also are Shariah compliant. It offers a wide range of innovative insurance products such as Motor, Travel, Medical Malpractice, Protection & Saving, Personal Accident, and Home.