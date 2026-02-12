Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In conjunction with the World Health Expo 2026 exhibition, held at Expo City Dubai from 9 to 12 February, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, highlighted its vital role in supporting Dubai’s healthcare sector by serving sustainable district cooling solutions. Empower stated that the company delivers energy-efficient cooling services to more than 230 medical facilities in Dubai, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized centers.

Empower also confirmed that its contribution to strengthening Dubai’s healthcare infrastructure aligns with the Emirate’s vision of developing a fully integrated, world-class, sustainable healthcare sector. The company provides highly efficient and reliable cooling solutions to a number of prominent healthcare developments, foremost among them the Dubai Healthcare City. Empower is committed to ensuring uninterrupted services with the highest levels of reliability and operational efficiency, meeting the precise and sensitive requirements of healthcare facilities in accordance with international best practices.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, Empower CEO, said: “Healthcare is one of the most sensitive sectors in terms of reliability and operational sustainability requirements, as the efficiency and quality of medical services depend on a stable and dependable infrastructure operating around the clock. From this standpoint, Empower is keen to deliver highly reliable and efficient district cooling services specifically designed to meet the needs of healthcare facilities, ensuring a patient-friendly environment and energy efficiency simultaneously. Supplying more than 230 medical facilities in Dubai reflects the healthcare sector’s confidence in our services and underscores the vital role district cooling plays in supporting the sector and enhancing its future readiness. We will continue investing in the development of our infrastructure and adopting the latest environmentally friendly technologies to help reduce carbon emissions, support Dubai’s transition toward a green and sustainable economy, and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for healthcare and sustainability.”

It is worth noting that the medical facilities served by Empower’s district cooling services include a distinguished group of major hospitals, clinics, and laboratories in Dubai, such as Clemenceau Medical Center, Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Neuro Spinal Hospital, Barraquer UAE Eye Hospital, Al Kaldaari Derma Clinic, Modern International Hospital, and the headquarters of Al Jalila Foundation, in addition to many other healthcare facilities in Dubai.