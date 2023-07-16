Since the announcement of the 21st cycle of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, SKEA office, an initiative by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has organized 15 orientation seminars to introduce participants about the award while explaining the General framework of SKEA and the role it plays in promoting the competitive capabilities of businesses operating in the UAE and Abu Dhabi and all businesses participating from outside the UAE.

The seminars revolved around informing the participants on SKEA model, explaining the general basics of the award criteria and methodologies of measuring the performance by the assessors and judicial panel. During the seminars, SKEA office highlighted the importance of joining the competition, which would allow them to get a better idea on the position and performance of their companies, and how to develop them. Participants were also briefed about all the necessary information related to the application form and how to complete it according to SKEA requirements.

With more than 120 companies from the UAE and abroad, SKEA has also delivered more than 10 ad hoc workshops for the participants, focusing on training them on self-assessment, how to prepare the application form while giving way for enquiries about the award and how to benefit from its programs.

Applying for the award is open until the end of the current month of July 2023.

New Categories

Chairman of SKEA Higher Committee His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said that SKEA will keep on conducting specialized seminars and workshops to shed light on SKEA’s development program and its contribution to increasing the competitiveness of businesses, considering the 50 per cent increase in the number of participants and 20-25 per cent increase in the number assessors.

“Over the award’s 20 cycles since its inception, SKEA has awarded more than 1020 winners from the UAE, the GCC, and international corporations in different categories. The 21st cycle will witness the inception of new categories namely, Best Organization in Institutional Innovation, Best Organization in Digital Transformation, and Best Organization in Sustainability Management and Green Economy,” he added.

Comprehensive Program

“SKEA is one of the most and biggest international awards that aims to building the human capital, which falls within its strategy of supporting businesses by offering them with the opportunities and incentives to excel based on the best international standards and practices.

“The model of the award was constructed based on the latest international models while focusing on supporting innovation and adopting constructive approach that centers on improvement, excellence, and finding innovative solutions to turn challenges into opportunities and to meet the present and future requirements, especially with the fundamental shifts that the world has witnessed.

Today, the Award has become a comprehensive program for supporting and enhancing the quality of products and services of businesses and increase their efficiency while contributing to the success of the plans and continuity of their businesses to achieve the best results in all sectors and to be a key arm in the comprehensive economic and social development process,” he concluded.