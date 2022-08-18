Amman, JORDAN – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Mooneh, a third-party logistics storage and distribution provider operating on behalf of leading international pharmaceutical corporates, has deployed Infor WMS (warehouse management system). In addition to establishing an efficient and effective warehouse operation, the solution is set to deliver full traceability of all inventory. The project was successfully delivered by SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation.

With 100,000 sqm of temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure and storage capacity to allocate over 100,000 tons of FMCGs a year, including up to 22,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, Mooneh provides fulfilment & logistics solutions.

As part of its objective to optimise warehouse operations, Mooneh’s project goals were two-fold. The first was focused on receiving, storing and shipping efficiently by fully utilising the warehouse space, while the second sought to minimise human intervention and travel time for optimised productivity. Infor WMS now manages Mooneh’s entire warehousing operation from receiving goods to storage and shipping.

“As global supply chains continue to face disruptions and volatility, we needed a warehouse management solution that would enable us to demonstrate best practice and resilience in upholding the high standards our customers have to come to expect of Mooneh,” comments Oday Abu Shehab, Mooneh’s executive director. “The in-depth functionality of Infor WMS supports our warehouse operation from goods received to shipment. Further, the system generates insights built on gathering, analyzing and synthesizing intelligence. thus, enabling us to utilize strategic alignment and response capacity."

“SNS worked closely with our team to deliver the project on time and to budget, as well as providing additional support on areas such the relabelling of warehouse locations, zones, areas and pallets to support enhanced traceability. Through our Venture Investment program, launched to ignite supply chain, fulfilment and logistics innovation in emerging technologies, we shall continue to invest in industry specific solutions provided by Infor & SNS to evolve our role in the biopharma and global logistics market as a whole, projected to be valued at $12.9 billion by 2027.”

“This successful Infor WMS deployment will help Mooneh deliver greater automation in its warehouse, enhanced traceability in its inventory management, and greater resilience within the wider supply chain,” comments Mohammad Obaidah, SNS director of services. “As a leading 3PL for the pharma industry, Mooneh is embracing digital transformation at its helm, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in their ambitions to drive best practice in their warehouse operations.”