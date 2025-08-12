Dubai, UAE — Following the success of MongoDB Day in Dubai earlier this year and the announcement of its strategic partnership with MoroHub, MongoDB is significantly expanding its presence across the Middle East and Africa. The company has seen a strong upward trajectory in both customer growth and regional hiring, reinforcing its commitment to supporting digital transformation at scale across the public and private sectors.

Since February, MongoDB has made several key hires to fuel this momentum, including a new Solutions Architect, Customer Success Manager, and Partner Specialist based in Dubai. It has also welcomed a new VP of Professional Services for EMEA, strengthening its regional capability to deliver high-touch customer support. MongoDB is also actively hiring in Riyadh, and expanding recruitment efforts across Central, East, and West Africa to meet increasing demand.

“We’ve secured exceptional talent across the region to support this next phase of growth,” said Anders Irlander Fabry, Regional Director, MongoDB. “Whether it’s a digital-native startup or a national public service platform, organisations are looking for scalable, flexible data solutions. Our momentum reflects that MongoDB is fast becoming the backbone of modern application development in the Middle East and Africa.”

MongoDB closed Q1 with triple digit growth in the private sector, and expects to continue this momentum throughout the year, driven by strong demand across financial services, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector. The company is also seeing rising interest from startups and digital-first enterprises, who value the platform’s agility and developer-first design model.

Recent customer wins and use cases include:

• A national education aid platform serving thousands of students

• A major energy organisation based in Turkey

• A leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia

• Three public sector entities in Abu Dhabi and several in Saudi Arabia

• A smart city infrastructure initiative focused on public service delivery

This growth follows MongoDB’s strategic partnership with MoroHub, announced earlier this year, which is helping accelerate smart government and cloud-first initiatives in the UAE. The collaboration marked a pivotal step in MongoDB’s regional strategy, aligning with national visions to strengthen data sovereignty, innovation, and digital capability-building.

“We’re seeing a new era of growth and investment in the region, and MongoDB is proud to be a key enabler of that transformation,” added Irlander Fabry. “This is not just about our products; it’s about partnership, people, and building long-term digital ecosystems across the Middle East and Africa.”