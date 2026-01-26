Saudi Arabia: MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, announced a partnership and integration with Tap Payments, a payment institution and payment technology provider serving businesses across multiple markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

As digital commerce continues to grow across the region, businesses are increasingly looking to support a wider range of payment methods while maintaining reliability, performance, and operational control. By integrating with the tap payment gateway through its payment orchestration services, MoneyHash continues to strengthen its platform, supporting merchants to deliver seamless payment experiences aligned with local customer preferences and regional market requirements.

Supporting Diverse Commerce Models

As businesses increasingly engage customers across digital channels, the ability to accept payments seamlessly across different touchpoints has become a critical part of growth and customer experience. This is where MoneyHash plays a central role. As a payment orchestration layer, MoneyHash sits between merchants and their payment providers, helping businesses manage how payments are routed, monitored, and optimized across channels and markets. By abstracting payment complexity into a single control layer, MoneyHash enables teams to focus on scaling their business rather than managing fragmented payment setups.

By combining MoneyHash’s payment orchestration platform with Tap’s payment infrastructure, merchants are better positioned to manage payments across multiple channels while maintaining visibility, control, and flexibility as their business models evolve.

“Payment flexibility is becoming essential as businesses operate across different markets and digital channels,” said Mohamed Amir, Head of Sales and Solutions at MoneyHash. “Integrating Tap into our platform strengthens our ability to support merchants with reliable payment infrastructure that reflects how customers prefer to pay across the region.”

Expanding Payment Choice Through a Unified Infrastructure

Tap Payments supports businesses across nine markets in the MENA region, providing access to a broad range of online payment methods through a single integration. Payout capabilities are available in supported markets, subject to local licensing. Tap’s infrastructure is built for reliable payment acceptance, consistent settlements, and clear operational visibility across different commerce models, including multi currency support..

Through the integration, MoneyHash merchants can extend their payment method coverage with Tap while managing routing and performance through MoneyHash’s orchestration layer. This helps businesses expand payment acceptance and maintain consistent checkout performance across markets, without adding operational overhead.

“Our focus at Tap Payments is helping businesses run reliable payments across MENA, with local payment method coverage and the control teams need as they scale.,” said Anwar Marafi, Group Head of Business and Financial Institutions at Tap Payments. “Integrating with MoneyHash allows us to extend that value by supporting merchants with an orchestration layer that helps them scale payment operations across markets with confidence.”

Advancing Modern Payment Infrastructure

MoneyHash and Tap share a common vision of enabling modern, scalable payment infrastructure that supports the region’s evolving digital economy. The partnership reflects MoneyHash’s continued focus on working with established payment providers, supported by robust payment gateway integration services that help merchants navigate fragmented payment landscapes and build resilient payment operations.

Through this integration, the two companies aim to support more efficient payment experiences that balance local market requirements with regional scale, reinforcing the role of orchestration in simplifying payment complexity.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

Learn more at www.moneyhash.io

About Tap Payments

Founded in 2014, Tap Payments is a payment institution and payment technology provider serving businesses across the Middle East and North Africa. Trusted by over 120,000 businesses, Tap helps merchants accept payments and manage payouts in supported markets through secure, locally tailored products built for regional requirements. Tap operates under regulatory licenses in key MENA markets and focuses on building reliable payment infrastructure for businesses operating at regional scale.

Learn more at https://www.tap.company