Formerly 24 Fintech, Money20/20 Middle East will bring world’s biggest fintech names and brightest minds to Riyadh in September, building on the success of 24 Fintech

Money20/20 seen as ‘perfect fit’ for Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become Middle East’s leading fintech hub

RIYADH: Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, is introducing its inaugural Middle East edition to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 15-17, 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (RECC). Money20/20 Middle East will bring to Riyadh the brightest minds in fintech, as well as global leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors who are shaping the future of payments and fintech.

Launched in 2012 in Las Vegas, Money20/20 is now the world’s leading, premium content, sales, and networking platform for the global money ecosystem. Over the following 12 years, Money20/20 has expanded internationally, hosting Europe and Asia's premier fintech events in Amsterdam & Bangkok respectively. In tandem, and under its Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is set to become the Middle East’s leading regional hub for digital payments companies, with billions of dollars invested in the financial services technology industry.

In its first edition in September 2024, 24 Fintech became the largest debut fintech event in history – drawing over 300 exhibitors, more than 350 investors, and more than 37,000 visitors.

Money20/20 Middle East will build on this success to become the largest ever fintech event in the region - featuring a diverse lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, designed to foster collaborations and spark new ideas within the financial ecosystem. Attendees will include industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors who are shaping the future of payments and fintech.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia’s largest B2B event organiser, including the iconic brands LEAP, Cityscape, and Black Hat MEA, explained: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a key player in the global financial landscape, and that was laid bare by the success of 24 Fintech in September. Money20/20 is the biggest brand in global fintech and now is the right time to launch its Middle East edition. Building on the success of 24 Fintech, Money20/20 Middle East will be twice the scale, twice the audience, twice the speakers and twice the exhibitors when we open our doors in Riyadh in September.”

Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20, said: “Our customers have made it clear—they see the immense potential of this region and are eager to establish their presence here. With the power of Tahaluf and its ability to expand Money20/20 into new geographies at pace, 2025 is the perfect time for us to bring this show to life and serve more customers than ever in this vibrant market.”

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.

In 2024 Tahluf was responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP & DeepFest, as well as 24 Fintech, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI.

For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships, and unlock future-defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 27-30, 2024), Bangkok (April 22-24, 2025), and Amsterdam (June 3-5, 2025). Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc.