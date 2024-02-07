Dubai, UAE: Money Maestro, a leading financial institution, is proud to announce its groundbreaking Shariah-compliant financing products, specifically designed to meet the ethical and religious requirements of its customers. The institution's focus on Islamic home finance aligns with the principles of Islamic law, strictly prohibiting the payment or receipt of interest (Riba).

Money Maestro goes beyond interest avoidance, employing common structures such as Murabaha, Ijara, and Musharakha to provide financing solutions that adhere to the principles of fairness and equity. The institution is associated with all major banks in the UAE, including xxx, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

Shariah-compliant financing extends beyond interest avoidance to meticulous contract structuring, ensuring transactions are backed by tangible assets, thereby connecting to real economic activities. The principles of fairness are paramount, as risks and rewards associated with Shariah-compliant financing are shared equitably between the institution and the customer, fostering an ethical and transparent financial framework.

“The streamlined process offered by Money Maestro makes it easy for individuals to avail Shariah-compliant home financing solutions. The journey begins with a comprehensive assessment tailored to the prospective home buyer's needs and suitability. Money Maestro's experts conduct personalized meetings to gain insights into the applicant's requirements, financial obligations, income, commitments, and employment status. This meticulous understanding enables the evaluation of the applicant's repayment capacity and financial stress burden ratio,” said Rajender Prasad, Managing Director of Money Maestro.

Based on this assessment, Money Maestro assists individuals in selecting the right budget and the most suitable home financing option. The service extends beyond mere representation, actively managing the entire home financing transaction process until the property is successfully handed over to the applicant. This end-to-end approach ensures a seamless and personalized experience for individuals seeking Shariah-compliant home finance solutions through Money Maestro.

In response to the growing demand for Islamic finance solutions globally, financial institutions have expanded their offerings beyond real estate to encompass the entire banking sector. The World Bank recognizes the potential of Islamic finance in fostering financial inclusion and supporting sustainable development goals. Money Maestro is equally committed to servicing its clients' needs by offering Shariah-compliant home financing solutions as a priority.

With over 15 years of expert experience in the regional retail banking sector, Money Maestro sets itself apart by emphasizing innovation, customer-centric practices, and staying current with market dynamics. Committed to transparency, integrity, and client satisfaction, Money Maestro aims to redefine excellence in the mortgage industry.

About Money Maestro:

Money Maestro is an independent Mortgage advisory firm that prioritizes the interests of its clients over any specific bank or financial institution. With a focus on providing transparent and real-time home finance advice, Money Maestro specializes in mortgage solutions, business finance, trade and working capital solutions, and various other lending products. The company's dedicated team brings over 18 years of regional banking experience to offer unparalleled expertise and guidance in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

