PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- International multimedia studio Moment Factory brings its expertise in immersive experiences and interactive technologies to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Olympic House during the 2024 Paris Games. As part of the pavilion’s showcase, HIWY Game, powered by Moment Factory, is a playful activation celebrating the country’s rich heritage.

HIWY Game offers visitors of all ages a fun and engaging way to connect with UAE culture and customs through play. Adapted from Moment Factory’s signature Augmented Games, it features three large-scale interactive games that blend friendly competition with elements of Emirati design, nature, and traditional playground games, such as Al Gaheef, Al Mayyit and Tibba Game.

From ARcade at the Montreal Casino to PLAY² at the Tanween in Saudi Arabia, and now the HIWY Game in UAE Olympic House, Moment Factory’s customizable and scalable Augmented Games seamlessly transform indoor venues into innovative social gaming experiences with interactivity, immersive visuals, and video game technology.

This latest initiative during the Olympic festivities builds on Moment Factory’s established track record in sports entertainment solutions aimed at enhancing fan engagement, promoting brand identity, and generating new revenue streams. Notable examples include the live brand launch for FIFA World Cup 2026; an interactive basketball court and video content for NBA playoffs broadcasts; and The Messi Experience, an immersive touring attraction showcasing the life and career of the Argentine soccer star.

"At Moment Factory, our mission is to bring people together in the physical world through interactive and immersive technology to create a collective sense of wonder. We were privileged to collaborate with the UAE Olympic House, integrating Emirati culture into our Augmented Games. By blending the spirit of sports with local traditions, we offered visitors a new way to engage with their heritage. This collaboration reflects our commitment to crafting memorable experiences that resonate globally." - Jamie Reilly, General Manager at Moment Factory

Moment Factory maintains an active presence in the Middle East, having collaborated on a large-scale digital art installation at Doha’s Hamad International Airport and participated in the Stadiums & Sports Innovation Summit, IAAPA Middle East, and the Saudi Entertainment & Amusement Expo.

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Our team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 550 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina night walks, the AURA series, and more recently several projects at Sphere in Las Vegas. Productions include such clients as Disney, Universal Studios, Microsoft, Sony, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Meow Wolf, Moët et Chandon, and Changi Airport Group.

