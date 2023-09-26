Dubai, UAE – Dubai's vibrant dining and entertainment scene has just welcomed an exciting new addition, as Molodost Restaurant & Karaoke Club, a luxurious restaurant and karaoke club, opened its doors to the public. This opulent venue promises an unforgettable experience, where Russian and modern Asian cuisine meets the thrill of electrifying live entertainment and karaoke experience.

Molodost, derived from the Russian word for "youth," is where youthful spirits come alive in an unparalleled blend of nightlife excitement, live shows, and karaoke. Nestled in the heart of Dubai, at Marina Byblos Hotel in Dubai Marina, Molodost offers a meticulously crafted menu featuring Russian-Asian fusion cuisine that caters to the most discerning palates. Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, innovative cooking techniques, and an artistic flair, ensuring that every bite is a taste sensation.

In addition to the signature Russian-Asian fusion dishes, Molodost offers a selection of Italian favorites. From classic pasta dishes to mouthwatering pizzas, the mouthwatering Italian menu is a testament to the artistry of authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

The highlight of Molodost Dubai is undoubtedly its state-of-the-art karaoke club. Equipped with cutting-edge sound and lighting systems, the club promises an immersive karaoke experience like no other. Guests can take center stage, showcasing their vocal prowess while enjoying a vast selection of songs spanning various genres. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a first-time karaoke enthusiast, Molodost Dubai's karaoke club ensures a night filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories.

"We are thrilled to introduce Molodost Dubai to the city's diverse and dynamic culinary and entertainment scene," said Musa Sadikhov, the General Manager of Molodost Dubai. "Our aim is to create a haven where guests can savor exquisite cuisine, unwind with friends and family, and let their inner stars shine on our karaoke stage. We look forward to becoming a beloved destination for Dubai residents and visitors alike.”

Molodost Dubai is open daily, for dinner and late-night karaoke sessions, from 9:00pm to 4:00am, ensuring that guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine and entertainment long into the night. With a commitment to impeccable service and an atmosphere that exudes luxury and comfort, Molodost Dubai is a must-visit destination for those seeking a memorable evening in the heart of Dubai.

For reservations and more information about Molodost Restaurant & Karaoke Club, please visit www.molodostdubai.com , contact +971 55 302 1245, or email info@molodostdubai.com. Follow their Instagram @molodostdxb.

​​​​​About Molodost Dubai Restaurant and Karaoke Club

Molodost Dubai Restaurant and Karaoke Club is the ultimate nightlife destination in Dubai, offering a fusion of a night club, live show, and karaoke experiences. Located on the 1st floor of the Marina Byblos Hotel, Molodost boasts a unique design, an exclusive and diverse food and beverage menu, state-of-the-art karaoke facilities, and electrifying live shows. With a seating capacity of 120 people, it's where the party never ends.