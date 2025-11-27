Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation and support entrepreneurs across the nation, hosted its Demo Day to spotlight the latest cohort of innovators graduating from its Innovation Accelerator Program.

Cohort 10 brought together some of the most promising innovators from the UAE and around the world, each tackling key national and global issues through breakthrough solutions in sectors such as clean energy, logistics, health, education, water, and technology. The event celebrated the achievements of these companies as they pitched their ideas to an audience of investors, partners, and industry leaders.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

Commenting on the occasion, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, Chief Innovation Officer, and the Ministry's representative at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, said: “Reaching the tenth cohort of the Innovation Accelerator Program is an important milestone for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund and for the UAE’s wider innovation agenda. The startups showcasing their solutions today are not only introducing new technologies, they are building scalable businesses that can create jobs, attract investment and address real-world challenges.”

Alnaqbi continued: “Through the Innovation Accelerator, we are committed to giving entrepreneurs the practical support they need – from specialised mentorship and access to partners, to a clear pathway into local and global markets. When our members succeed, they contribute directly to the UAE’s vision of a competitive, knowledge-based economy, and that is the impact we are focused on achieving.”

The event featured a series of innovative pitches from the cohort members, evaluated by a distinguished judging panel comprising Dr. Sami Kamel, CEO of Ducto Cleantech and member of the MBRIF Advisory and Decision Committee; Ivo Detelinov, General Partner at Salica Oryx Fund; and Eddy Farhat, Executive Director at e& Capital.

The judges evaluated the pitches based on innovation, scalability, and social and economic impact. The Best Pitch Award was won by Plantaform, while the Best UAE Homegrown Business Award went to Tapy. The Most Impactful Business Award was awarded to Enrichly.

Building the UAE’s Innovation Future

The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator has served as a vital platform for advancing the UAE’s innovation ecosystem—equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and partnerships necessary to expand and thrive. The program’s impact continues to grow with every cohort, driving progress in critical industries.

The Cohort 10 Demo Day once again underlined the program’s mission to connect innovation with opportunity, providing entrepreneurs with a gateway to investment, mentorship, and sustainable growth.

The participating startups included Pixonal, Tapy, Plantaform, Jadwelny, Hlthera, Eecrow, i-ESG, Infinite Minds, iWarranty, Jusoor Labs, Ketrone, OpenFarming, Revent, Rudiq, Soshianest, Timber Exchange, Enrichly and WonderTree.

For more information about the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, please visit https://mbrif.ae.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

For press enquiries, please contact:

Tameem Alkintar

Weber Shandwick

Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com