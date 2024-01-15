Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) won first place in the "Customer Happiness" category at the prestigious Ideas Arabia Awards 2023. The award is a recognition of MBRHE's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through innovative service approaches.

In a notable ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group, and Honorary Patron of the Dubai Quality Group, personally honored His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, at the Ideas Arabia Award 2023 event.

The Ideas Arabia Awards, hosted by the Dubai Quality Group, are renowned for recognizing innovative contributions that significantly elevate standards in various sectors. The 2023 competition saw strong participation from leading institutions, underscoring the significance of MBRHE's achievement in the Customer Happiness category.

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, the Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, commented on this accomplishment, saying: "We are very proud of the recognition we have received at the Ideas Arabia Awards 2023 in the Customer Happiness category. This award is a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing exceptional service and our continuous focus on the well-being of our customers. We place customer happiness at the core of our mission and always strive to exceed their expectations in every interaction."

This accolade underscores the MBRHE's dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in customer service. The Establishment's proactive strategies and initiatives in ensuring customer happiness align with its mission to offer superior service quality and a seamless customer experience.

For more information about the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its dedication to promoting customer happiness in the Emirate of Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

-Ends-

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai residents. It offers a range of services, including housing, finance, supplementary engineering, consultancy, smart services, and employee services. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and ensuring a seamless user experience through innovation and excellence. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource use.