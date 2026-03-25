Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has officially inaugurated a new Painting & Grinding Center developed by Lufthansa Technik Middle East, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in the region and further strengthening MBRAH’s position as a leading aviation hub supporting advanced aviation services and MRO capabilities.

The facility is designed to support component painting and grinding processes used in structural and composite repairs, enabling faster curing and drying times while improving repair efficiency and reducing turnaround times for customers across the region and beyond.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East, along with senior executives from both entities.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif said: "The inauguration of Lufthansa Technik Middle East’s new Painting & Grinding Center marks another important milestone in strengthening the aviation ecosystem at MBRAH. We continue to attract leading global aviation players establishing advanced capabilities to support the growing demand for aviation services in the region. This is part of our mandate to reinforce Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world, in alignment with our wise leadership’s vision for the emirate."

Ziad Al Hazmi said: "This new facility marks a major step in strengthening our operational capabilities in the region. By introducing enhanced component painting and grinding capabilities, we are improving efficiency and enabling faster turnaround times for our customers. Our continued expansion at MBRAH reflects our long-standing partnership with Dubai South and our commitment to supporting the aviation industry in the Middle East with reliable, high-quality technical expertise."

Lufthansa Technik Middle East provides specialized airframe and component MRO services for modern commercial aircraft, supporting airline operators across the region. Based in Dubai, the company delivers component support, structural and composite repair services, and maintenance support for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. It also supports operators with material management, logistics and spare parts supply, leveraging Lufthansa Technik’s global network to ensure rapid technical support for airlines worldwide.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.