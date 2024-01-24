UAE: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, further strengthened its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region growing by 75 % Y-o-Y in 2023. The martech software company is continuing with its upward trajectory by expanding its strong customer base in the United Arab Emirates and gaining new customers in markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.

This gigantic momentum reiterates its commitment to growth in the region and closely serves the needs of its local customers.

Today, MoEngage has more than 150 customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region including more than 80 in the UAE, 30 in KSA, 15 in Egypt, and 15+ in the Levant region. These span across industries such as retail and E-commerce, banking and finance, telecom, airlines, healthcare, media, entertainment, travel, and hospitality. It added more than 80 customers in 2023.

The impressive customer list includes the likes of retail giants Landmark, Apparel Group, Azadea, Alsaif gallery, NASDAQ listed shared mobility player SWVL , Kuwait’s Jazeera Airlines, music company MDLBeast, car rental/service apps like MySyara, CarSwitch and Dubicars as well as leading players in travel like Almosafer, Gathern and QSR master franchise like Alamar foods amongst others.

The company now boasts more than 20 personnel in the region across sales, business development, customer success, solutions consulting, and marketing. It is currently looking to increase its headcount in 2024 by augmenting teams in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Africa..

Additionally, MoEngage has also built a robust partner ecosystem that consists of over 75+ resellers, agencies, tech partners, and service integrators, which help to expand its reach and serve a wide array of customers. These include the likes of Mannai Infotech, e-cens, Labrys, Euphoria, and FreshTech Africa. These regional partners are in addition to global partnerships that MoEngage has with the likes of Mixpanel, Appsflyer, VWO, Branch, Amplitude, GupShup, Vonage, and others.

From self-learning generative AI to hyper-personalized web experiences, MoEngage makes giant strides

Apart from the business side, MoEngage has also made rapid strides in innovation and introduced new capabilities/features to its customer engagement platform. With MoEngage’s Merlin AI, Inform, Web Personalization, Google Ads Integration, and App Marketplace, brands in the Middle East and Africa can power up their Customer Engagement strategies.

“2024 will bring a renewed focus on customer engagement and retention. Brands will recalibrate their strategies and will look to make use of a perfect partner which helps their cause. This is where MoEngage fits the bill. With a razor sharp focus in the region, MoEngage will further strengthen the engagement game of the brands by building an on ground team right from sales, business development, partnerships, and customer success. This will enable us to provide highly localized support to our customers and also develop a strong community of marketing, growth, and product professionals to share ideas”, said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder of MoEngage.

Community building

In 2023, MoEngage hosted multiple editions under its flagship #GROWTH brand in the Middle East, starting with Kuwait, Qatar, Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh. The #GROWTH events saw more than 1200+ marketers across the region come together for some insightful discussions around themes like retention, omnichannel engagement, holiday marketing, etc.

Moving forward in 2024, #GROWTH events will spread their wings even further with events in Egypt and South Africa amongst many others.

Additionally, MoEngage plans to launch its community initiative, Women of Martech, to increase recognition of women and their contributions in the martech industry. This initiative aims to provide an inclusive platform for women in the martech domain in the Middle East.

“To escape from the global gloom, fly to any leading capital of the Gulf, the only region in the world where economic growth forecasts are rising. With renewed focus on innovation, technology and non-oil revenues, the Middle East is probably the only region that is forecasting a good growth trajectory presently. MoEngage is poised to take advantage of this opportunity with its proven software, sustainable growth plans and a focus on customer delight”, said Kunal Badiani, regional vice-president, Middle East and Africa for MoEngage.

Founded in 2014, the San Francisco and Bengaluru headquartered company, which operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, plans to help Middle Eastern businesses become customer-centric through personalized communication at every touchpoint across the lifecycle. The firm has on boarded experts in the leadership and mid-level management roles and are planning to expand their base of channel partners in the region.

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands in 59 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.MoEngage was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 reports and the Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage