Abu Dhabi, UAE – Modon, a master developer known for vibrant and sustainable communities, and EMSTEEL Group, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, have signed an MoU reflecting a strategic alliance to confirm Modon as the first real estate developer to use low-carbon steel in the UAE.

This collaboration underscores EMSTEEL and Modon’s vital role in driving the construction industry’s transition toward sustainability and decarbonization. Aligned with the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 Strategy, the partnership aims to facilitate decarbonization across the construction value chain in the UAE and the wider region by introducing green steel produced with certified renewable hydrogen. This green steel, sourced from the EMSTEEL Group and Masdar’s pioneering green hydrogen pilot project—the first of its kind in the MENA region—sets a new benchmark for sustainable and responsible construction practices.

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to partner with EMSTEEL in this pioneering initiative. This strategic alliance not only underscores our commitment to sustainability but also positions Modon as a leader in the adoption of low- carbon building materials. By integrating green steel into our projects, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the UAE’s green targets. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to create vibrant, sustainable communities that align with the UAE’s net-zero 2050 strategy.”

Saeed Alghafri, CEO, Emirates Steel, part of EMSTEEL Group, said: “With the recent launch of our green hydrogen pilot project with Masdar, we are elevating our utilisation of clean energy and laying the foundation for future implementation of clean hydrogen for green steel

production at scale, contributing directly to the UAE’s net-zero strategy and national hydrogen economy targets. As the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions, and the first steelmaker in the MENA region to demonstrate green hydrogen for green steel production, we believe that our partnership with Modon will play a key role in building on our efforts to decarbonize industry at scale. We are excited to continue exploring the potential that such ground-breaking partnerships can promise to the well-being of future generations.”

Across the UAE, green targets include full deployment of clean energy in the energy mix to reach net-zero by 2050. With such clear goals in place, the UAE’s real estate industry has increased its focus on sustainable buildings to comply with the current green building regulations in the UAE such as Abu Dhabi’s Estidama Pearl Rating System. The use of sustainable building materials, including steel, is being promoted through the National Green Certificates Program, launched by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in July 2024.

About Modon

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi with an international vision, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADǪ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic

investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long- term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop-shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE’s industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

