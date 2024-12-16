The luxury oceanside property includes carefully restored historic as well as newly constructed buildings amid beautifully landscaped gardens, just minutes away from the Moroccan capital’s most prominent landmarks

Situated on the Atlantic coast, the five-star hotel features 200 rooms and suites, four dining concepts, 2,700 square metres of event spaces and world-class wellness facilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon and Four Seasons hosted the opening ceremony of Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr, a five star hotel on the Atlantic coast of the Moroccan capital. The luxury oceanside property is owned by Modon and operated by Four Seasons.

The event took place in the presence of Mr Fouad Ali Al Himma, Advisor to His Majesty King Mohamed 6, H.E. Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, the Ambassador for the UAE in Morocco, H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, Marc Dardenne, CEO of Modon Hospitality, Adrian Messerli, President of Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa at Four Seasons and Gregory Viaud, General Manager of the hotel, as well as dignitaries, local government representatives, heads of media and senior business leaders.

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr (‘palace by the sea’ in Arabic) was originally built at the end of the 18th century as the summer residence of Morocco’s Sultan Moulay Slimane. Situated in the historic Quartier l'Océan, just minutes away from the city’s most prominent landmarks, the sprawling 50,000-square-metre complex today includes 11 buildings – six carefully restored historic ones and five brand-new ones – amid beautifully landscaped gardens.

Complementing the Moorish architecture with domed rooftops, arched doorways and fountained courtyards is interior design by Roger Nazarian Architects & Associates with classic Moroccan touches, such as custom-made Zellige tiles, stained-glass windows.

H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding said, "We are thrilled to attend the opening of the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr. Rabat, with a rich history and cultural heritage, stands as a beacon for travellers seeking an authentic and unforgettable experience and is poised for an incredible future as a premier tourist destination. We are proud to contribute to the growth and development of this magnificent city.”

Seamlessly blending historic charm with state-of-the-art facilities, the hotel features 200 stunningly appointed rooms and suites with a choice of ocean or garden view, some with private plunge pools. The palatial property is also home to four unique dining concepts and 2,700 square metres of striking event spaces, including the Royal Ballroom that is ideal for fairytale weddings. Among its wellness offerings are two outdoor pools, a 24/7 fitness centre, an outdoor yoga studio and a world class spa with an indoor pool and a traditional Moroccan hammam.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding said: “We were delighted to play a part in the transformation of this one-of-a-kind historic property into a Four Seasons hotel. The latest addition to our global hospitality portfolio embodies our commitment to developing projects that enrich the global tourism landscape while paying tribute to the distinctive identity of their surroundings.”

Adrian Messerli, President of Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa, commented: “It is a privilege to attend this official opening ceremony alongside our partners at Modon and to celebrate bringing new life into this storied landmark. Rabat is a beautiful, dynamic city and we look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to discover this evolving destination through a new luxury hospitality experience marked by our renowned personalized service and quality of excellence.”

The hotel started welcoming guests this October. The Grand Opening Offer with 15% savings on the regular room rate is valid until 31 March 2025.

About Modon

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world’s best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

