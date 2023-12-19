Riyadh: Modern Mills Company (MMC), a key player in Saudi Arabia’s nutritional and food security landscape, today announced a new range of gluten-free flour as part of its growing diverse portfolio of nutrition products. Through this expansion, Modern Mills will bolster the currently limited supply of on-shelf Saudi-branded gluten free ranges available to both individuals with Celiac Disease and those sporting a gluten-free preference.

At market-competitive prices, the range is in line with best-in-class international manufacturing standards and will include multipurpose flour, pizza and pastry flour and cake and dessert flour products will aim to address the increasing consumer demand for accessible alternative flour products.

“The Saudi gluten-free food market is projected to expand by a substantial 9% annually until 2025. This demand is driven not only by individuals living with Celiac Disease but is also a result of a noticeable rise in preference for gluten-free lifestyles in Saudi Arabia,” said Ramy Fahmy, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Modern Mills Company. “We are proud to launch a Saudi brand to strengthen supply dynamics for our customers while bringing Modern Mills Company a step closer to realizing its vision of becoming the most trusted nutrition company in Saudi Arabia and an active contributor to its food security. This launch aligns seamlessly with Modern Mills' strategic commitment to continuous innovation in our product portfolio, always striving to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our valued customers.”

As of 2022, Modern Mills commands approximately a 24% share in terms of volume of the KSA flour market, bolstered by long-term partnerships with leading manufacturers, distributers, F&B companies, and retailers across the Kingdom. The company is actively seeking strategic opportunities for expansion to widen its reach within the Kingdom and beyond. Modern Mills prioritizes consumer satisfaction, upholding international quality control standards to guarantee the integrity of its products.

The gluten free product line is currently available on shelf in leading retailer outlets, Manuel and Tamimi, as well as, select gluten-free stores in Riyadh and Jeddah. Products are expected to debut in Panda, Danube, and Bindawood in January 2024.

For more information about Modern Mills Company and its gluten-free range, please visit our website here.

Modern Mills Company (‘Modern Mills’ or ‘MMC’) is a leading Saudi milling and nutrition company offering a diverse range of products across three main categories - flour, animal feed and bran. A key player within the Kingdom’s nutrition and food security ecosystem, Modern Mills has a long and successful track record of strong growth. The company has a current total production capacity of 1.5 MT per year and an umbrella of over 54 SKU's. As a leading entity among milling companies in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the animal feed sector, the company continues to evolve its product offering in response to evolving consumer and industry demand including the recent introduction of its new range of gluten-free products. MMC services customers in the Northern, Southern and Western regions of KSA through facilities in Al-Jumum, Khamis Mushait, and Al-Jawf with plans for further expansion in high-growth areas. MMC's legacy in KSA dates back to 1972. In 2020, it was acquired by a consortium comprising Al Rajhi Holding, Al Ghurair Foods and Masafi.

Media Contact

Media@modernmills.com.sa