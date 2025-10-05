Cairo – MODAD Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Brackets, in New Cairo, with an investment estimated at EGP 5 billion and a total area of 14,325 sqm. The project is set to become one of the most prominent commercial and administrative landmarks in the area. Strategically located on North 90 Street, next to the New Cairo’s Government office, the project offers direct views of one of the city’s most vital hubs, ensuring easy accessibility and seamless connectivity with surrounding residential, commercial, and administrative zones.

Brackets stands out with its innovative and exceptional architectural vision. Far from being just another commercial and administrative complex, it introduces a modern design approach that integrates open green spaces with state-of-the-art work environments and premium finishes. Its centerpiece is Egypt’s tallest Sky Bridge, situated on the 4th floor at a height of 20 meters, featuring a collection of upscale restaurants with elevated views of North 90 Street.

To elevate the experience from the moment of arrival, independent elegant entrances have been dedicated to the restaurants, complete with private elevators that transport guests directly to the 4th floor, offering restaurant visitors a unique sense of privacy and a seamless, upscale journey leading to panoramic views. This architectural solution created exceptional dining spaces, while simultaneously enhancing ground-floor plazas and open areas. The project’s sleek glass façades further reflect its modern and sophisticated identity.

The project’s interiors adopt the Digital Green concept, which seamlessly blends technology and nature through interactive screens and innovative lighting effects, delivering a modern and inspiring work environment.

Brackets consists of a commercial/administrative building with ground-floor retail units ranging from 80 to 120 sqm, connected to an open plaza with distinctive activities and outdoor dining spaces. The upper floors house administrative offices with areas ranging from 50 to 80 sqm. The project also features a multi-story parking garage with capacity for over 1,200 cars and direct access to offices, ensuring smooth circulation. Rooftops have been dedicated to unique experiences, including a Sky Lounge restaurant and recreational, wellness, and sports facilities.

In total, Brackets offers around 5,500 sqm of premium retail space (approximately 50 restaurant and retail units), along with nearly 18,000 sqm of office space, featuring all-glass exterior and generous clear heights starting from 4 meters.

Eng. Mohamed El Haddad, CEO and Managing Director of MODAD Developments, stated: “Brackets is not just about offering offices and retail spaces; it represents our strategy of delivering an integrated ecosystem that meets our clients’ aspirations while shaping the future of business and culture in Egypt. This project marks a new milestone in MODAD Developments’ journey, reaffirming our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating true added value for our partners and for society at large.”

Equipped with world-class facilities and services, the project includes: a grand main entrance, a concierge desk providing booking and support services for unit owners, and distinctive units with versatile layouts. Shared services are centralized outside individual units, such as multiple meeting rooms in varying sizes, indoor and outdoor lounges, a gym, prayer rooms, premium restrooms, a service office, and a daycare center, in addition to plazas, green areas, and advanced elevators with top safety standards.

To further enhance daily life, Brackets is equipped with the latest smart building technologies, including an integrated Building Management System (BMS), advanced central air conditioning with air purification, smart fire and alarm systems, 24/7 surveillance cameras, automated access gates with facial recognition, backup generators, interactive screens, and smart applications for booking services and user connectivity.

It is worth noting that MODAD Developments was founded in 2021 and has quickly established itself as one of the new-generation developers in Egypt, delivering projects that combine innovation and sustainability. Brackets comes as a practical embodiment of this vision, offering an integrated project that meets today’s needs while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.