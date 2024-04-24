Dubai, UAE — Mobile app growth platform Mobmio is preparing to launch a new version of its platform. The key changes will be in the area of tracking and displaying its results. The new platform will rely on raw data, automation and access to data through a "single window".

The company has already invested $500,000 in these innovations in the first quarter of 2024 and plans to increase the number of clients and partners in MENA by 2.5 times in a year. The project continues its rapid growth under the wing of Mitgo X, the R&D department of Mitgo Group, one of the global IT industry leaders in AdTech and MarTech.

The boom of the mobile industry in the region has been going on for several years now. Mobmio estimates that in 2023, the share of mobile purchases in total online orders jumped from 32% to more than 40%. In the first months of 2024, the amount spent by customers buying through mobile apps doubled year-over-year.

Part of this explosive growth is driven by platforms like Mobmio, which helps brands engage mobile users and increase purchases through mobile traffic channels, while the apps monetize their audiences and generate additional revenue. The platform is now actively working with dozens of apps. These innovations will help it increase the number of customers in MENA and all over the world by 2.5 times this year by redirecting huge staff resources to expansion and development after the automation.

A common problem of many affiliate networks is that brands betting on mobile traffic have to study statistics from multiple sources - ad networks and trackers. It is often not complete, making data reconciliation difficult. Affiliate network managers often have to spend more than 50% of their time manually bringing all these disparate pieces of data together so that the brand can get a more complete tracking picture. And even after these efforts, it is often not possible to achieve 100% transparency and accuracy of data, because these services and platforms often provide already processed, secondary data, and may miss some of the indicators.

The new platform will automatically collect raw data from the most efficient trackers, which will eliminate any inaccuracies in processing and will double the efficiency of the network team. The first wave will integrate the largest mobile trackers - Adjust and Appsflyer. The second wave will include the rest of the industry leaders - Mytracker, Impact, Branch and Custom. The new platform is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2024.

"With this strategic investment, we are not only enhancing our platform's capabilities but also solidifying our commitment to revolutionizing mobile app growth. Our aim is to simplify the complex data landscape and provide actionable insights that drive real value for our clients.", - Aleksandr Kryvosheiev, CEO of Mobmio.

About Mobmio

Mobmio is a mobile app growth platform, fostering an ecosystem for apps and publishers that utilizes CPI, CPL, CPA, and revenue share models to promote mutual success. Mobmio collaborates with apps across various sectors including e-commerce, finance, telecom, and taxi services.

Mobmio is a part of Mitgo Group, a global IT industry leader in AdTech and MarTech.

For more information, please visit mobmio.com

