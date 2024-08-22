Manama, Bahrain: Mobiz, a leading IT solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Hope Talents, the talent management arm of Hope Fund. This collaboration aims to empower Bahraini talents in the IT field and foster digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The partnership will leverage Mobiz IT’s expertise in cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, and data analytics, combined with Hope Talents’ national database of highly skilled Bahraini professionals. This initiative seeks to create valuable career opportunities and upskill the local workforce within Bahrain’s evolving technology sector to meet the increasing demand for tech talents.

Mobiz IT professionals will coach Bahraini talents selected by Hope Talents, assisting them through specialized training programs focused on advanced technology fields. These coaching sessions will specifically target ServiceNow, aimed at equipping Bahraini professionals with the latest skills and knowledge demanded by the job market. Through this support, Mobiz IT aims to facilitate efficient learning and successful certification attainment among participants.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hamad Riaz, CEO of Mobiz IT, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hope Talents to enhance national IT capabilities and help Bahraini companies leverage technology to achieve their business objectives. With Hope Talents’ exceptional pool of national talent and Mobiz IT’s 15-plus years of technology expertise, we aim to refine and unleash the potential of Bahraini professionals.”

Ms. Latifa Mohamed, Hope Talents General Manager added: “Our partnership with Mobiz IT aligns with our vision to empower Bahraini talent and strengthen the Kingdom’s position in technological innovation. By combining our extensive network of young talent with Mobiz IT’s deep expertise in advanced technology fields, we are confident in creating exceptional opportunities for Bahraini youth, enhancing the competitiveness of Bahrain’s economy in the digital age. We look forward to collaborating closely with Mobiz IT to achieve our shared goals of supporting national talent and contributing to the digital transformation of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Mobiz IT recently announced the opening of their new branch in Bahrain, marking a significant step in the company’s global expansion, with a strong focus on the Gulf market. Notably, Mobiz Its global network includes 16 branches worldwide and maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology companies such as Microsoft, ServiceNow, Oracle and Palo Alto Networks, among others.

About Mobiz IT

Mobiz IT, officially known as Mobiz Management Consultancy, is a leader in digital transformation, specializing in IT solutions with over 15 years of experience. We guide businesses through technological advancements to achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit: Mobiz IT Website.

About Hope Talents

Hope Talents, the talent management arm of Hope Fund, is dedicated to connecting high-achieving individuals with career opportunities in Bahrain. We streamline recruitment and talent development through a rigorous selection process and tailored solutions. For more information, visit: Hope Talents Website.

About Hope Fund

Established by decree in 2020, Hope Fund supports Bahraini youth by fostering entrepreneurial projects and innovation to enhance community impact and economic growth. For more information, visit: Hope Fund Website.

