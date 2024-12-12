Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s leading telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) company, has won the prestigious “The Best Wholesale Company in the Middle East Award for 2024” award for 2024 during the 18th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, held in Dubai on December 10-11.

This award recognized Mobily’s pivotal role as a key player in the region’s Wholesale and Carrierr landscape and its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions across local, regional, and international markets.

The recognition highlights Mobily’s success in executing strategic initiatives to build strong partnerships and develop innovative business models. These efforts align with the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals and Saudi Vision 2030, ensuring Mobily continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

Thamer Al Fadda, Senior Vice President Wholesale & Carrier Services at Mobily, commented : “We are honored to receive this award, which highlights our dedication to investing in digital infrastructure and carrier solutions, delivering state-of-the-art services, and enhancing customer experiences both locally and globally. This achievement is a testament to our role in advancing the Kingdom’s position as a digital leader.”

Mobily’s contributions to the Middle East’s digital empowerment are evident through its comprehensive digital ecosystem, encompassing robust local and international connectivity, advanced data center solutions, and a neutral international Internet exchange. These initiatives support local and global enterprises while bolstering Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a global digital hub connecting East and West.

The Telecom Review Summit brought together senior executives from over 36 countries, fostering dialogue on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the ICT sector, with a particular focus on the Middle East region.