Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), a leading technology, media, and telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, has signed several strategic partnership agreements with major global, regional, and local technology companies during its participation in LEAP 2025, held in Inspiration City, north of Riyadh, from February 9 to 12.

These agreements span key technology domains, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and IoT solutions, with the goal of enhancing network infrastructure, supporting future technologies, and elevating the customer experience. Additionally, these partnerships aim to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s economy, provide digital infrastructure services to international enterprises, and drive innovation in cloud computing.

By collaborating with local, regional, and global partners, Mobily reaffirms its commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s ICT sector and accelerating digital transformation across public and private sectors. These efforts will enhance operational efficiency, create significant investment opportunities, and establish a secure, resilient digital infrastructure.

Recognizing the vital role of advanced digital infrastructure, such as high-speed internet networks and smart technologies, in attracting investment and fostering innovation, Mobily remains dedicated to leading the region’s digital transformation. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge IoT technologies to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth within the digital economy.

During the conference, Mobily showcased 11 innovative digital solutions designed to support sustainable development and improve operational efficiency across multiple sectors, including telecommunications, education, healthcare, sports, smart cities, artificial intelligence, transportation, and gaming.

Furthermore, Mobily announced an investment of over $905 million (SAR 3.4 billion) in data centers, submarine cables, and fiber networks. This investment reinforces Mobily’s dedication to creating a business-friendly digital environment, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering an innovation-driven economy. It also underscores the company’s commitment to delivering world-class digital infrastructure, meeting evolving market demands, and ensuring that Saudi Arabia remains a leader in the global digital landscape.