Dubai, UAE – Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), a leading digital enabler in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced today that they have renewed their partnership, extending their multi-service IPX agreement for roaming services.

Since establishing a strong collaboration in 2014 through an international voice partnership, iBASIS has consistently delivered world-class mobile data solutions to Mobily. This includes economies of scale, cost stability, and dedicated service management—key factors driving Mobily's sustained international traffic growth.

The renewal highlights the enduring success of this collaboration, particularly in managing Mobily’s international traffic growth to handle a tenfold increase in mobile data traffic over the past three years. This enhancement will improve Mobily's network scalability in managing significant traffic surges during peak demand periods, such as the Hajj, Ramadan, and tourism seasons, and showcase unmatched reliability and robustness.

“Our collaboration has been focused on ensuring high-quality, scalable mobile services for our customers. This milestone reinforces our commitment to innovation and growth as we explore new opportunities, including IoT services, while maintaining the exceptional performance our customers expect,” said Thamer Alfadda, SVP Wholesale of Mobily. “iBASIS has been a trusted partner of Mobily for over a decade, managing our international voice and mobile services.”

“We are honored to renew our partnership with Mobily, reflecting a shared vision to drive digital transformation and enrich consumer experiences,” said Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS. “As a leading technology and telecommunications provider, Mobily continues to take proactive steps to deliver top-tier services. We’re proud to support their efforts with our advanced IPX capabilities, enabling them to expand their market reach and achieve their strategic goals.”

In 2024, iBASIS achieved:

Recognition as the Leading Tier One IPX Network by ROCCO .

Champion titles in Roaming Analytics, Signaling Security, Firewall, and Roaming Fraud Management by Kaleido Intelligence.

Mobily was honored with:

Best Wholesale Company Middle East by Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2024.

Best Subsea Innovation at the Global Connectivity Awards 2024.

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high returns on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT.

About Mobily

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors: individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.