M. O. Group, a leading Egyptian confectionery manufacturer, is participating for the third year in a row in the prestigious Fancy Food Show in New York. The three-day event features 45 Egyptian companies from various segments of the food industry and is organized in coordination with the Egyptian General Organization for Exhibitions and Conferences and the Food Export Council.



U.S. Market: A Strategic Gateway for Global Expansion



Hamdy Elabrak, Chairman of M. O. Group, emphasized the significance of the American market, stating:“The U.S. market has immense purchasing power and serves as a pivotal launchpad for our global expansion strategy.”



He added that the group's consistent presence at the show allows it to broaden its customer base and explore new consumer trends, especially in the confectionery and snack categories.



Hamdy Elabrak further noted that the U.S. market provides an ideal testing ground for high-quality products, underscoring the importance of leveraging this platform to establish long-term relationships with major American importers.



He stressed that the group’s third appearance at the show underscores its firm commitment to expanding its presence in the U.S. and growing its client base in North America.



Institutional Support and Strategic Coordination



Ahmed Saleh, Export Director at M. O. Group, commented:“Participating for the third time as part of a strong national presence reinforces our visibility among major U.S. companies and trade partners.”



He pointed out that the Egyptian pavilion, overseen by Minister Plenipotentiary Yehia El Wathik Bellah and the Egyptian Commercial Office in Washington, has significantly boosted M. O. Group’s commercial reach.



Saleh added:“Top American importers were invited to visit our booth and explore our confectionery, chocolate, and marshmallow products, which opened up new lines of communication and promising contract discussions.”



He affirmed that close collaboration with the Egyptian Commercial Service enables the group to engage in high-value B2B meetings, paving the way for future export deals across various segments of the Egyptian food industry.



Egypt-U.S. Trade Momentum Continues



Egypt’s food exports to the United States have seen continued growth, reaching $322 million in 2024 and approximately $57 million by mid-2025. The United States remains the world's largest food importer, having imported approximately $211 billion in food products in 2024.