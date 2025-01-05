Muscat: Mitsubishi Motors Oman has secured the top spot in the prestigious Kantar Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) 2024 survey, ranking number one among all the competing automotive brands in Oman. This recognition underscores Mitsubishi's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and maintaining high standards in service delivery, customer centricity, and brand clarity.

The latest SSI Competitive Survey conducted by Kantar recognizes Mitsubishi as the leading brand in the new vehicle purchase experience. Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics service provider, provides a comprehensive, brand-level analysis from the customer perspective.

Mitsubishi Motors Oman scored an impressive 815 points against an industry benchmark of 773 points, leading the way among competing automotive brands in Oman. Factors contributing to the score included purchase experience, dealership location convenience, working hours, parking availability, waiting area comfort, product information availability, showroom appearance, cleanliness, and amenities.

Sales advisor attributes significantly influenced customer satisfaction, with high points for explaining car finance and insurance details, professionalism, product knowledge, and responsiveness. The test drive experience also positively impacted the rating.

Other key areas influencing the SSI score included transparency in paperwork and finance processes, timely final delivery, satisfaction with delivery times, and adherence to promised dates. Digital and call center aspects, such as website experience and interactions with call agents, were also considered, alongside sales follow-up experiences at the dealership.

Mitsubishi Omans’ focus on investing in, building, and maintaining customer satisfaction and experience standards highlights its commitment to providing an exceptional vehicle purchase experience. This recognition by Kantar underscores Mitsubishi Omans' dedication to sales excellence and customer-centric approach.

