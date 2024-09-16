Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Oman, is proud to announce that it is offering, for the first time in Oman, an industry-leading 18-month warranty on genuine Mitsubishi Motors batteries. This groundbreaking offer highlights GAC’s confidence in Mitsubishi Motors’ batteries and underscores their dedication to ensuring top-tier quality and unwavering reliability for every customer.

Genuine Mitsubishi Motors batteries are renowned for their superior performance, durability, and long-lasting power. Engineered to meet the power requirements of all passenger vehicles, these batteries ensure optimal engine startup, efficient electrical system operation, and overall vehicle performance, offering peace of mind like no other.

With their advanced technology and rigorous testing, Mitsubishi Motors batteries are engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and provide consistent power delivery. Coupled with the 18 -month warranty, these batteries offer drivers a complete sense of security, knowing they can rely on dependable performance and protection, mile after mile.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to quality, Manoj Ranade, General Manager of GAC, stated, “We are proud to be the first in the market to offer an 18-month warranty on batteries. It is a testament to our trust in the exceptional quality of genuine Mitsubishi Motors batteries. Our customers deserve the best, and this warranty provides them with added peace of mind and reassurance that they are investing in a product that will deliver reliable performance for a long time to come.”

This 18-month warranty from Mitsubishi Oman goes beyond industry standards, reflecting the brand's strong belief in the quality and reliability of genuine Mitsubishi Motors batteries. Customers can now purchase these batteries with the assurance of a robust warranty, ensuring exceptional performance and a worry-free experience.

The 18-month warranty is offered with every purchase of Genuine Mitsubishi Motors battery at all 18 Mitsubishi Spare parts centers across Oman. For more information, call 24500500 or Whatsapp/SMS 93800925.