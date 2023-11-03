Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Get ready to satisfy your sweet cravings like never before as Mister Baker, a three-decade-old cake shop, opens its 27th outlet in Muweillah, Sharjah! To make this celebration even sweeter, the cake brand, known for making celebrations grand, is giving away a whopping 1000 free cakes of its newly introduced, irresistible flavour, the Amber Cake, from Saturday, October 28th- Saturday, November 4th.

The decadent Amber Cake is a luxurious treat of almond sponge paired with the unique flavour of Belgian Amber Chocolate. With milky caramel undertones and two distinct creamy layers, this cake offers an unmatched melt-in-your-mouth experience. Priced at AED 146 for 1 kg of cake, and a pastry slice of Amber flavour is priced at AED 16.

The new store opened its doors to customers on 19th October 2023 in the most buzzing area of Sharjah, and is awaiting to welcome you all on a journey of celebration! Whether you are looking for a quick dessert date in store with the pastries or custom cake for your special occasion or the décor and merchandise, they have it all. If you are looking for a stop shop for your celebration needs then this is your place to be.

How to Win Your Free Cake:

All you have to do is visit Mister Baker's new outlet in Muweillah, Sharjah. Once you're there, scan the QR code at the venue, and spin the digital wheel of fortune. You can schedule your cake's delivery right then and there on Mister Baker's online booking page. It's all about spreading joy and sweetness, and we've got you covered!

We believe in sharing the love and the joy of cake! Whether you're a cake enthusiast or simply looking to treat your taste buds, Mister Baker is here to make your day a little bit sweeter. Don't miss out on your chance to win one of 1000 free Amber Cakes, and indulge in the pure delight of our Amber Cake flavor.

QUICK DEETS:

What: WIN 1000 FREE CAKES!! Mister Baker's 27th Outlet is Now Open in Muweillah, Sharjah

When: Saturday, October 28th- Saturday, November 4th.

Address: https://goo.gl/maps/zc4gyXSwz9d8WHqY6

Timing : 7 am to 12 am

Contact Number: 054 731 2841

Instagram: @misterbakeruae

Website: https://misterbaker.com/

About Mister Baker

Founded in 1990 by two visionary friends, Taizoon Khorakiwala and Lokesh Fotedar, Mister Baker was born out of the ambition to honor life's most precious moments. For any occasion that pops into your mind, be it birthdays, anniversaries, an office celebration, an expression of love to your loved ones, or a wedding celebration, Mister Baker is the answer to adding a touch of sweetness. With over three decades of experience in the region, Mister Baker is dedicated to ensuring every cake, pastry, or treat is not only delicious but also captures the spirit of the celebration it's destined for. Having started with one outlet in Karama, Zabeel Road, in 1990, today, Mister Baker stands tall with 27 locations across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, and Al Ain. Each of Mister Baker’s outlets showcases their unwavering commitment to quality, customer experience, and capturing the true essence of celebration.