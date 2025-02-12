The collaboration focuses on supporting gaming startups and fostering innovation to drive sustainable growth.

Together, MISA and Merak Capital align their efforts with Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Kingdom as a global leader in gaming and technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and Merak Capital, a leading technology-focused investment firm, licensed by Capital Market Authority (CMA), have announced a strategic partnership during LEAP, aimed at driving growth and innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector.

This partnership builds on the strong foundation established by the Merak Gaming Fund (MGF), an $80 million investment fund backed by the National Development Fund (NDF), dedicated to supporting gaming companies and aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

This partnership builds on the solid foundation established by the Merak Gaming Fund (MGF), an $80 million investment fund under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program, overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF) in collaboration with the Social Development Bank and the Saudi Esports Federation. Playing a key role in advancing the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the Ignite Digital Content Program, the fund aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to drive innovation and growth in the gaming industry.

As part of its broader mandate, the National Development Fund (NDF) oversees an integrated development finance ecosystem that supports key sectors, including E-gaming and esports. Through initiatives like the Merak Gaming Fund (MGF), NDF plays a pivotal role in driving investment and innovation in the gaming industry, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. By fostering strategic collaborations, NDF strengthens the sector’s growth and positions the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital entertainment and economic development.

Mohammed Alshabanah, the ICT General Manager at MISA, said: "The Kingdom’s gaming sector is entering a new phase of growth and opportunity. This partnership between MISA and Merak Capital demonstrates our shared vision for creating a world-class gaming ecosystem that benefits local and global players alike."

Abdullah Altamami, CEO at Merak Capital, echoed this sentiment: "Our collaboration with MISA is a testament to our mutual commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the gaming sector. By combining our expertise with MISA’s leadership, we aim to unlock new opportunities for gaming startups and investors, working towards the long-term success of the gaming industry in the Kingdom."

The partnership between MISA and Merak Capital will:

Simplify business processes for gaming companies and investors entering or expanding in the Kingdom.

Support gaming startups through mentorship, training, and access to resources via Exel gaming Accelerator powered by Exel by Merak.

Facilitate global investment and talent relocation, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for gaming innovation.

Key Initiatives of the Partnership

1. Attracting Global Investment and Talent

MISA will leverage its expertise in investment facilitation to attract international gaming companies, talent, and investors to the Kingdom. This includes:

Streamlining regulatory processes for companies entering the Saudi market.

Facilitating the relocation of global gaming talent and companies to the Kingdom.

Strengthening the Kingdom’s reputation as a destination for transparent and scalable investment opportunities.

2. Supporting Gaming Startups Through Exel by Merak

Exel Gaming Accelerator, Merak Capital’s dedicated gaming accelerator, works to empower gaming startups with the tools they need to scale and succeed. Supported by MISA’s Entrepreneurship Department, the partnership aims to:

Provide tailored mentorship and training for early-stage gaming startups.

Connect startups with industry leaders and global networks.

Align entrepreneurial initiatives with the Kingdom’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

for more information about Exel Gaming Accelerator: https://www.exelbymerak.com

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.

About the Ministry of Investment:

The Ministry of Investment is the agency in charge of regulating, developing, and promoting domestic and foreign investment in the Kingdom and protecting the rights of investors. It shall, without prejudice to the powers and responsibilities of other entities