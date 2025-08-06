MIRHA Homes Real Estate Developments LLC has appointed NAF Contracting LLC as the main contractor and EMSQUARE Engineering Consultants as the architectural consultant for 27 East End Garden Residences

Dubai, UAE: MIRHA Homes Developments proudly announces the launch of 27 East End Garden Residences, an exclusive freehold residential development nestled in the heart of Warsan 4.

Offering a harmonious blend of modern luxury and nature-inspired tranquility, this new community redefines urban living with lush garden views, seamless connectivity, and thoughtfully curated amenities.

Strategically located with easy access to Terminal 3, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Academic City, and Dubai Land Residence Complex, the development is ideal for homeowners and investors seeking both convenience and calm.

The project will feature 96 thoughtfully designed units, comprising studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 402sq ft to 1,588 sq ft. Residents will enjoy access to a host of world-class amenities including a rooftop pool, gym, kids play area, garden, yoga zone, sauna, sky cinema, and a fully equipped business center.

Each home is fitted with premium materials and appliances from globally recognized brands, ensuring a lifestyle of unmatched comfort and quality.

To deliver on its promise of high-quality construction and design, MIRHA Homes Developments has brought on board several industry leaders for the project. NAF Contracting LLC has been appointed as the main contractor, while EMSQUARE Engineering Consultants will serve as the architectural consultant. The enabling works will be handled by Gadiyar, and the master development is being managed by Nakheel, one of the UAE’s most prominent real estate developers.

“Our vision with 27 East End Garden Residences is to make elegant living within reach, by delivering thoughtfully designed modern homes that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and convenience at an affordable price.” said Shehroz Bhadelia, Managing Director of MIRHA Homes Developments. “This launch is a significant milestone as we continue to contribute to Dubai’s vibrant residential landscape.”

The project is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.