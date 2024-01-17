Abu Dhabi – Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, today unveiled Yas Island Google Street View. This innovative use of the Google Maps feature is set to redefine the trip planning and wayfinding experience for visitors, providing a unique and interactive perspective of Yas Island.Top of Form

Available across Google Map’s mobile and desktop application, the tool provides a 360-degree, panoramic, street-level view of Yas Island’s world-class attractions – including the surroundings of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue, Etihad Arena.

The Yas Island Google Street View is the result of more than five hours of meticulous data collected on foot and on scooter by specialist personnel spanning nearly 20 kilometres of Yas Island’s public paths. The captured panoramic images are intricately stitched together to create a seamless, digital model of Yas Island, providing a captivating end-user experience. Google’s advanced system is employed to uphold the highest privacy standards for sensitive information such as license plate numbers and individuals' faces.

This initiative aligns with Miral’s overarching digital transformation efforts, harnessing advanced technology to enhance customer experiences. The aim is to deliver a secure and enjoyable digital exploration for Yas Island visitors worldwide, while prioritising user privacy and data protection.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.