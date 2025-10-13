Abu Dhabi – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, have announced the successful completion and launch of the Yas Island Metaverse project. This platform marks a major step forward in redefining how business event organisers explore, experience, and engage with Yas Island’s world-class venues and facilities.

The Yas Island Metaverse seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with Yas Island’s iconic destinations and sets a new benchmark for the global events industry. Aligning with a key pillar of the Tourism Strategy 2030 – digital transformation – it offers event planners and organisers an unparalleled, interactive way to plan and visualise events on the island. The detailed virtual experience provides an immersive overview for potential business partners worldwide, by highlighting the available business event venues, alongside renowned theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment offerings.

"The launch of the Yas Island Metaverse marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation to showcase the island’s unparalleled capabilities. Our partnership with e& enterprise was instrumental in bringing this vision to life," said Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral. "Now fully operational, the platform allows us to virtually welcome business event organisers and clients from anywhere in the world, offering them a dynamic and interactive preview of our facilities. It reinforces Yas Island's position as a premier global destination for exceptional business events.”

The platform offers clients worldwide real-time virtual access to Yas Island’s event spaces, accessible directly through all web browsers. Featuring a gamified experience with customisable avatars as well as driving simulation to plan street routes, the platform significantly enhances event planning efficiency and logistics. It enables multiple virtual visits, making it more accessible for clients from various industries and from different parts of the world.

Majd Coussa, Acting Chief Revenue Officer, e& enterprise, said, “Business events choose Yas because it delivers—from headline venues to smooth operations. The Yas Island Metaverse brings that strength to planners’ screens with virtual walkthroughs, avatar-led site reviews and route simulations. Our role was to make the complex simple, fusing 3D models, AR/VR and real-time data into a single experience that shortens timelines, sharpens decisions and elevates how large-scale gatherings are designed.”

The Yas Island Metaverse utilises advanced 3D modelling and real-time interaction capabilities to create a realistic and engaging simulation. It offers this unique experience to potential business event customers by seamlessly integrating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 3D animation and construction, and AI.

The Yas Island Metaverse aims to set a new benchmark for destinations to showcase their business event capabilities, driving industry innovation and attracting greater international visitation. It further demonstrates Miral’s ongoing efforts to bolster Abu Dhabi’s tourism appeal, while significantly contributing to its Tourism Vision goals and economic diversification.

