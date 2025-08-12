Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, welcomed 26 senior hospitality management students from Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches, for an immersive learning experience at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The visit formed part of the students’ Methods of Research Inquiry course in the Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management program, with Miral supporting them in applying research skills to address workplace challenges and develop practical solutions for hospitality businesses.

The session provided a valuable opportunity to bridge academic theory with real-world application, nurturing future leaders in hospitality, tourism, and guest experience management. It also contributed to the students’ academic research projects focused on operational excellence and customer experience.

As a world-class institution offering the same globally recognized hospitality education as Les Roches campuses worldwide, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches equips students with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure needed to excel in the dynamic hospitality sector.

This initiative reflects Miral’s long-term commitment to education, talent development, and industry engagement, while supporting national strategies to drive sustainable economic diversification and innovation within the sector.

The initiative falls under the Education and the Arts, Culture & Tourism pillars of Miral’s Group Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Strategy and reflects Miral’s commitment to empowering future tourism and hospitality professionals through purposeful, real-world learning.

The programme was divided into three key parts, starting with a presentation introducing students to Ferrari World’s strategic positioning, guest experience innovation, and career pathways in marketing, communications, and experience management.

Following the presentation, the students conducted observational research across the theme park, applying their learnings to understand how data-driven decisions enhance guest satisfaction, operational excellence, and experience design. For the final round, the students took the stage to present their insights and strategic findings to a panel comprising senior leaders from both Miral and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches.

The session celebrated the students’ academic excellence while demonstrating the practical relevance of their work. Standout presentations were acknowledged, reinforcing the true value of bridging theoretical knowledge with industry application and highlighting the impact of such partnerships in developing future-ready professionals.

Miral’s CSR Strategy is a testament to its long-standing commitment to the people and communities it serves. Its initiatives demonstrate Miral’s dedication to creating a positive impact across the community and enriching lives through meaningful experiences.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches, opened in September 2024, is a groundbreaking institution that sets a new standard in hospitality education by integrating global expertise with a deep-rooted emphasis on Emirati culture. As the first of its kind in the UAE, the Academy is offering a Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management and will introduce two master’s degrees: a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management in 2025 and a Master of Science in Sports Management and Events in 2026. These programs feature a curriculum that includes specialized courses, providing students with a unique blend of international skills and local cultural knowledge.

Equipped with cutting-edge facilities such as a Hotel Lab, Mock Reception Area, Training Kitchen, Pastry Lab, and a 30-seat Demonstration Lab, the Academy ensures an immersive, hands-on learning experience. In alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, the Academy is a key player in the emirate’s plan to expand its hospitality sector, nurture local talent, and contribute to the future of the industry both locally and globally.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches and its academic programs, please visit: https://www.lesroches.ae/