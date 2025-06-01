Cairo: Misr Italia Properties (MIP) has announced the launch of “Hilltop”, the new phase at its coastal flagship project Solare, an exceptional year-round destination in Ras El Hekma. This milestone marks a new step in realizing the project’s vision to redefine coastal living in Egypt, offering an integrated lifestyle experience rooted in comfort, luxury, and contemporary living. The new phase boasts panoramic views and modern designs that harmoniously blend nature with contemporary architectural planning, embodying the company’s commitment to creating fully integrated communities. The launch comes alongside notable construction progress across Solare, reaffirming MIP’s dedication to delivering on schedule and to the highest standards of quality.

Hilltop's architecture is inspired by Miami’s contemporary lines, and a lifestyle influenced by Mediterranean cities, set across cascading elevations that range from 26 to 36 meters above sea level; ultimately offering expansive panoramic sea views with enhanced privacy. The phase features over 5,000 sqm of swimmable lagoons, providing each building with its own private beachfront. It includes a variety of unit types ranging between two and three bedrooms. At the highest point of the project, this phase adds the Rooftop Clubhouse, an addition that offers open views of the surrounding scenery. Hilltop also benefits from its close proximity to the Solare Downtown district; an integral component of the larger development currently underway, with an estimated investment of EGP 10 billion. Envisioned as Ras El Hekma’s premier commercial, entertainment, and tourism hub, Solare Downtown spans 40 feddans and is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors daily.

Commenting on the latest project updates, Eng. Mohamed Khaled El Assal, CEO and Managing Director of MIP, emphasized that every project the company launches carries a distinctive unique identity that reflects its vision of creating exceptional, fully integrated destinations that go beyond conventional residential concepts; adding that Solare perfectly embodies this vision. Developed under the theme of “A Place Where the Sun Never Sets,” the project stands as a vibrant tourism destination in the heart of Ras El Hekma, offering an integrated contemporary lifestyle through 16 diverse residential, leisure and entertainment experiences that operate around the clock, not just during the summer, but throughout the entire year. El Assal added that achieving this level of excellence would not have been possible without solid partnerships with first-rate local and international experts across all fields; from design and planning, to execution. To secure the highest standards, MIP has partnered with top-tier global and local firms, most notably EDSA and Whitespace Architecture, for the project’s master plan, urban design, and landscape architecture. The architectural designs were curated by Synthetic and Design Avenue, with the support of exceptional local talent, who contributed bespoke solutions tailored to meet the aspirations and needs of today’s customers.

Spanning 386 feddans, Solare Ras El Hekma features a one-kilometer-long sandy beach and a three-kilometer seafront. The project is thoughtfully designed across seven elevations rising up to 36 m above sea level. It comprises over 100,000 sqm of swimmable lagoons, including 30,000 sqm of private lagoons, with 82% of the units offering direct water views.

In line with its holistic vision, MIP places premium hospitality at the heart of its development philosophy. The company continuously strives to deliver fully integrated living experiences that seamlessly blend luxury living with hospitality services, a concept brought to life in Solare Ras El Hekma. The destination brings this vision to life by incorporating hospitality into its contemporary lifestyle model, featuring 800 hotel rooms, as well as branded residences, creating a year-round, all-encompassing experience that exceeds customer expectations and caters to evolving needs.

On the construction front, excavation, backfilling, and steps works have been completed, along with the ongoing structural work for the seafront units and finishing works for the cabanas. The company has also finalized land grading for phases one and two, and completed approximately 80% of the grading for the remaining phases. These milestones represent the outcomes of the company’s collaboration with RedCon, one of the region’s leading construction firms. Currently, 723 units are under construction within the project, as part of an investment plan valued at approximately EGP 1.3 billion, representing around 80% of the targeted cabanas in this phase. As for phase two, which focuses on villas, the company has completed nearly 30% of the construction works to date. Moreover, MIP has already commenced work on the next phases of construction, including both internal and external finishing works. The company also plans to kick off new construction activities covering 1,635 units, including both chalets and villas in the upcoming phase, with investments estimated at EGP 7.5 billion. The first handovers are scheduled for 2027.