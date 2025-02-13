Dubai: Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates hotels in 58 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, is a proud leader in sustainable hospitality. In recognition of Minor Hotels’ global commitment to responsible travel, 30 of its properties now hold Green Growth 2050 Platinum certification.

This significant benchmark is reflected in the notable achievements of Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa (MEA), which is delighted to announce the confirmation of 25 certified properties: 12 of which attained Platinum with nine hotels and resorts receiving Gold. Most recently in December 2024 Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas was added to the scheme’s most distinguished Platinum list, in addition to Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka, bringing the total hotels with Platinum certification to 30.

Aligned with internationally recognised standards, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals, UN Global Compact and recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria for Hotels and Tour Operators, Green Growth 2050 is a comprehensive, independent certification programme encompassing over 400 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability indicators.

Awarded by VisionCSR, Green Growth 2050 represents one of the most extensive frameworks in the sector, creating a trusted metric which empowers consumers to make informed choices. For Minor Hotels, these certifications assure guests and stakeholders of the brand’s unwavering dedication to sustainability. By fostering transparency and accountability across the industry, and rewarding the success of the world’s leading hotels, they demonstrate that balancing luxury with environmental and social responsibility is not only possible, but essential for the future of hospitality.

Key Achievements of Minor Hotels MEA Platinum Certified Properties:

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Pioneering energy integration and waste reduction strategies, these hotels are leading the way in delivering uncompromising comfort and hygiene with increased efficiency and lower impact. In addition to scoring Platinum with Green Growth 2050, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has been recognised with Gold certification for The PLEDGE on Food Waste for its management practices.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Designed and engineered with sustainability at its centre, the Middle East’s first NH Collection property achieved Platinum status in its first year of operation. From a host of green initiatives including an on-site water bottling facility, the hotel on Palm West Beach has been noted for delivering an 84% reduction in staff canteen food waste and employing advanced monitoring technology to repurpose waste into compost.

Avani + Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites

Avani+ Palm View Dubai, a Platinum status hotel and a regional leader in sustainability, utilises high solar reflective index materials to reduce air conditioning energy consumption, along with other foundational sustainability initiatives.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Using a circular economy approach to make a positive impact in its secluded location, this property located high in the dunes of the Empty Quarter uses a food waste composter to transform organic waste into nutrient-rich compost for growing fruits and vegetables. This ensures minimal environmental impact and aids the farming of local produce. Dates, tomatoes and many other vegetables from the hotel’s garden are now found in the resort’s kitchens. Research into desert-adapted native plants and a solar driven well provide a welcome oasis for the region’s wild sand gazelle and Arabian oryx.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

Harnessing the opportunities of their private island home, the sister resorts of Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Sahel Villa Resort, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara have complemented their wildlife conservation efforts by incorporating future-proofing renewable energy solutions. Showcasing the potential of locally produced green energy for luxury resorts, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island produces a significant portion of on-site power from a 45 MW wind turbine and a 14.8 MW solar field while drinking water for wildlife is sourced by harnessing the sun’s power and the island’s humid air in state-of-the-art condensers.

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Celebrating its enviable position in Oman’s Hajar Mountains, this ultra-luxury retreat is safeguarding the unique biodiversity of the region through advanced water treatment and conservation strategies. Daily-use produce is also cultivated within the resort grounds through a chef’s garden, hydroponic farm, olive groves and beehives. The resort actively supports and celebrates the local community’s cultivation of iconic damask roses and globally renowned rose water.

Green Growth 2050 Platinum certification has also been awarded to Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, and Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas – each satisfying over 90% of the tested indicators and demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement.

Minor Hotels MEA Gold standard hotels, which surpass at least 80% of the scheme’s sustainability targets, are Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, Avani Victoria Falls Resort, Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai, Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino and Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, which opened in late 2023 and has also earned LEED Gold certification for its energy-efficient systems and water conservation initiatives.

"We are honoured and grateful for so many of our Middle East and Africa hotels to receive the highest levels of Green Growth 2050 certification in commendation of the work and innovation carried out by our talented teams,” said Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa.

By embracing new technology such as AI, smarter planning, and closed-loop systems, Minor Hotels is already taking the next steps in cultivating a sustainable future across its portfolio and was recently featured in The National for the trailblazing initiatives to reduce food waste at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and NH Collection Dubai The Palm, alongside other UAE properties.

By embedding sustainability into every level of its operations, and working in partnership with Sustainability Kiosk advisors, Minor Hotels MEA is advancing sustainable hospitality and setting a global benchmark for responsible tourism.

For more information, visit Minor Hotels Sustainability Initiatives.

