Dubai, UAE: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the upcoming opening of a new ultra-private luxury resort in the United Arab Emirates. The 22-key Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat is set to launch in Q4 2023 and will provide a unique boutique escape from the city, including the option for exclusive use buy-outs.

This sophisticated new addition to Anantara’s growing Middle East portfolio is located in Ghantoot, an unspoilt enclave of coast approximately halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, away from the towering skylines of the cities in either direction, Anantara Santorini is a 25-minute drive from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport and 35-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Created to reflect the iconic buildings of its namesake island, the low-lying white buildings of Anantara Santorini blend gently with the surrounding landscape and house a collection of ultra-private accommodation offering spacious interiors with ample sun-drenched terraces and unspoiled sea views. The luxurious spaces have a refined décor with soft, neutral furnishings, which continue throughout the resort.

Guests will find relaxing moments on the resort’s private beach, an expansive outdoor pool that overlooks the Gulf, while the indoor cinema provides private screenings on demand with the option of late-night movies with custom gourmet cuisine. Bespoke spa treatments will be able to be enjoyed in private beachside cabanas and 24-hour butler service will ensure guests’ needs are fulfilled around the clock.

The culinary experiences on offer at Anantara Santorini will include an elegant restaurant dedicated to the heritage of the region, where local ingredients and spices are brought to the fore, plus in-keeping with the property, an ocean-side restaurant will serve delicacies from Greece. Evenings can be enjoyed at the bar where beverages and creative cocktails will be served until late, with a DJ creating an ambient mood.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor International and CEO Minor Hotels, commented, “This will be an exciting new addition to our luxury portfolio of properties across the United Arab Emirates. With a fantastic location equidistant between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, this ultra-private property offers exceptional facilities for full buy-outs, especially those seeking an intimate boutique experience unlike anywhere else in the UAE.”

With this upcoming opening in the United Arab Emirates, Minor Hotels continues its expansion in the Middle East, currently with eight Anantara hotels and resorts in the UAE and a total of 11 in the region, and the group’s portfolio totalling 26 properties across five different brands. In addition Minor Hotels has a strong pipeline across multiple brands including future properties in the UAE, Qatar and upcoming debuts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

-Ends-

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dash Consultancy

Duaa Radwan

E: duaa@dash-pr.com