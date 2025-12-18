Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, the Ministry of Interior today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally.

The partnership, announced by the Ministry, is aimed at strengthening the Ministry’s capabilities in artificial intelligence and advanced computational infrastructure to support its operational and administrative activities. It represents a key milestone in the Ministry’s efforts to modernize its technological environment and enhance digital capabilities across its internal functions.

The strategic partnership is designed to support the enablement of the Ministry in adopting advanced domestic technologies in large language models, high-performance computing, and intelligent solutions tailored to the needs of public entities. It is poised to improve operational efficiency, enhance service quality, and strengthen the Ministry’s capacity for data analysis and decision support.

As one of the initial implementation elements of the partnership, the Ministry announced the launch of the artificial intelligence channel “HUMAIN Chat” on the Absher-Interior digital platform. The launch is designed to empower Ministry employees with access to advanced AI tools that support faster information retrieval, the performance of administrative and knowledge-based tasks that support institutional work, improve performance efficiency, increase productivity and the quality of outputs, and provide interactive analytical capabilities that contribute to facilitating daily work.

HUMAIN Chat is powered by “ALLAM,” the advanced Arabic language model launched by HUMAIN earlier this year. For its use in the Absher platform, it has been customized for government sector use cases, ensuring high levels of accuracy and reliability. The system operates within a fully secure technical environment that complies with the Ministry’s cybersecurity and data governance frameworks, supporting the confidentiality and protection of sensitive information.

The Ministry’s Center for Artificial Intelligence affirmed that the launch of the strategic partnership, alongside the deployment of HUMAIN Chat, establishes a practical framework for the phased implementation of intelligent solutions that support employee enablement, improve work outputs, and enhance institutional readiness for advanced technologies.

The Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs, Prince Bandar bin Abdullah bin Mishari Al Saud, stated that the strategic agreement with HUMAIN comes within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and localizing artificial intelligence solutions, including the development of high-performance computing infrastructure, in a manner that supports modernizing its technical environment and enhancing the efficiency of its operational and administrative activities.

HUMAIN CEO, Tareq Amin, stated that “the strategic partnership reflects our focus on developing secure, high-performance AI solutions, including utilizing our advanced Arabic language models and intelligent analytical tools, that meet the operational requirements of public-sector entities. The partnership will support a range of future initiatives aligned with AI adoption and established technical and governance standards.”

Both parties expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and its initial implementations will contribute to strengthening digital capabilities, improving operational performance, and supporting the Ministry’s ongoing digitalization efforts.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.com