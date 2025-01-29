Zain KSA, leading provider of telecoms and digital services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This partnership aims to enhance the experience of visitors, contributing to the Pilgrim Experience Program which serves pilgrims from more than 120 countries worldwide through the single official platform, 'Nusk Hajj.'

As part of the national strategy to enrich tourist experiences in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on spiritual tourism, Zain KSA provides digital services and solutions that contribute to an integrated, modern Hajj and Umrah experience. This bolsters the Kingdom’s reputation as a global hub for ICT innovation and underscores its role as a pilgrimage destination for Muslims worldwide, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing the visitors’ journey by improving the telecoms service subscription experience and ensuring the best service options and updated information are easily accessible through the official Hajj platform. Zain KSA will also sponsor ‘Nusk Hajj’, providing exclusive features for users from the serviced countries targeted for Hajj on a yearly basis.

Zain KSA’s Chief Sales Executive, Maher bin Mohammed Al-Fawaz, stated, “At Zain KSA, we have a clear strategy to achieve nationwide digital inclusivity and to enable an advanced digital infrastructure that delivers the best customer experience. We align this approach with our national, religious and social commitment to drive to the national efforts aimed at boosting the digital capabilities of the Pilgrim Experience Program, supporting the program to achieve its targets of welcoming 30 million pilgrims and Umrah performers annually by 2030. We are committed to ensuring that each pilgrim enjoys an unprecedented digital experience that facilitates and complements their spiritual and cultural journey.”

Zain KSA was the first telecoms provider to achieve 100% 5G coverage of the holy sites through all its towers, as part of a SAR1.6 billion investment. The plan will see Zain KSA’s 5G network coverage expand from 66 cities to 122 cities and provinces across Saudi Arabia, along with an expansion of its digital services portfolio.