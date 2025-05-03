Cairo: Following a successful launch in Lagos, the African School of Governance (ASG) continued its pan-African tour in Cairo from April 28–30, 2025, during the Future of Digital Countries Summit (FDC). Led by Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the tour aims to build partnerships and attract top talent for ASG’s MPA program, highlighting the vital role of governance in Africa’s development.

Founded by President Paul Kagame and former PM Hailemariam Desalegn, ASG trains future African leaders through an MPA program focused on innovation, governance, and technology. After its Lagos launch, ASG’s Cairo stop (April 28–30, 2025) marks another step in its mission. Applications are open as the tour heads next to Nairobi, Abidjan, and Maputo.

Kingsley Moghalu, President of the African School of Governance (ASG), emphasized that ASG, the first African-founded governance institution, is revolutionizing leadership education with a locally focused, action-driven approach. The aim is to build partnerships and recruit for ASG’s MPA program, which includes courses on leadership, governance, African history, international relations, and decision sciences.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a globally recognized leader in governance, public policy and economic transformation, is the inaugural President of the African School of Governance (ASG), a pan-African, graduate-level public policy university that aims to shape governance solutions for Africa’s needs in the 21st century.

Moghalu revealed that he has held discussions with Egyptian governmental and non-governmental entities regarding the possibility of Egyptian youth benefiting from the program and obtaining a Master's degree to help create a new generation of public leaders in Africa. He also mentioned that the aim is to involve 10 Egyptian students in the first cohort of the Master's program, out of a total of 50 students from across Africa.

Moghalu said, “ASG’s presence at the FDC Summit 2025 highlights the connection between digital progress and quality governance. Alongside its MPA, ASG offers executive education for mid-career professionals. Cairo is the second stop on ASG’s tour, following Lagos, with upcoming visits to Nairobi, Abidjan, and Maputo. The tour aims to identify talent across Africa, build local partnerships, and create a pan-African network of future public leaders.”

The president of ASG commented, “Africa must become a producer of technology, not just a consumer.” The event, part of ASG’s pan-African tour, reflects the institution’s mission to reshape governance and innovation across the continent.

Moghalu stated, “Africa cannot transform without a generation of enlightened public leaders, capable of combining intellectual rigor, ethics, and strategic vision.”

ASG has garnered attention from academic and institutional circles for its strong project. Its MPA program, starting in September 2025 on the Kigali campus, is backed by partnerships with institutions like the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the Mastercard Foundation, he disclosed.

He further noted, “ASG benefits from the support of an exceptional board of directors, composed of internationally renowned figures such as Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank; Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation; Hajer Gueldich, Legal Advisor to the African Union. In addition to, Kishore Mahbubani, leading Asian public intellectual, founding Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and former Singaporean Ambassador to the United Nations.”

Moghalu pointed out that technology is key to Africa’s future, given its rich scientific heritage and growing focus on innovation. ASG integrates technology into its programs, offering courses on science, technology, and innovation, alongside a research center on technological governance. The goal is to train leaders who can leverage technology to enhance productivity, resource management, and governance in the digital economy.

He said, "Education is key to Africa's transformation. At ASG, we focus on training practitioners who can make real decisions and implement effective policies. Our MPA program equips students with the skills to govern effectively in an African context, teaching practical solutions based on local realities and examples from across the continent."

"The cost of the Master's program at ASG is $15,000, compared to approximately $80,000 at Harvard University, making it a highly affordable and valuable educational opportunity,” Moghalu concluded.

With $20 million already secured for its launch, ASG invites ambitious and committed young Africans to join this unprecedented intellectual and civic adventure.

Applications for the September 2025 intake are now open at asg.ac. ASG’s ambition is to train a new generation of decision-makers capable of governing Africa with excellence, responsibility, and innovation.

